[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. LETS HANDS FLY AT WEIGH-IN AFTER TRADING WORDS WITH RENOLD QUINLAN
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where super middleweights Chris Eubank Jr. and Renold Quinlan weighed in for their upcoming showdown. Check out the scene as an animated Eubank Jr. let his hands fly on the mitts shortly after the ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER REVEALS HIS BIGGEST FEAR IN BOXING AND HIS MOTIVATION TO CONTINUE FIGHTING
"I've been active...I'm almost 10 years in, man...I'm a vet...I'm one of the youngest ones out here...another day at work...I love boxing so much," stated multi-division world champion Adrien Broner, who spoke more about his upcoming ...... continue reading
MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR: THE FIGHT THAT PEOPLE WANT OR DON'T WANT TO SEE
If you are a boxing and/or mixed martial arts (MMA) fan, you know about the possible mega money fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Conor McGregor (unless you have been living under a rock). ...... continue reading
WILLIE MONROE JR. GIVES UNIQUE TAKE ON MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR AND HOW FANS AND MEDIA FROM BOTH SPORTS PERCEIVE IT
"Here you have the UFC, who have been competing with us fighters for a long time. They have a couple of fighters getting million dollar purses. Those guys wasn't getting million dollar purses 5 years ago," stated middleweight contender Willie ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. GETS DEEP ON SOCIAL MEDIA CRITICS, DRINKING ALCOHOL AND THE FIGHTER'S LIFESTYLE
"There's a lot of things I could do when I'm out that I choose not to do because I know that's not the life that I need to lead...I can't be successful, truly successful in boxing if I lead that life...that's why I don't blow ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER EXCITED ABOUT FIRST PROMOTIONAL CARD: "TIME TO GO GET THIS PROMOTER MONEY"
"It's big, not only for the promotions, but for me...my first show, big show, world championship show at 27...that's huge...and I'm not even fighting...now it's time to go get this promoter money...this is just another avenue of ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KELL BROOK'S TRAINER EXPLAINS WHY IT WILL TAKE "RIGHT FIGHT" FOR HIM TO MAKE 147; IS ERROL SPENCE IT?
"It's just down to options...Kell Brook can do that...if he boxes at 147, he needs a good 12 to 14 weeks...it's difficult, but for the right fight, the motivating fight, he can do that," stated Dominic Ingle, world-class trainer of ...... continue reading
SAMUEL HOROWITZ MAY NOT BE WORLD-CLASS, BUT HE'S WILLING TO FIGHT: "IF I WAS HIM, I'D FIGHT ME IN LIKE TWO SECOND"
Most attention in the sport of boxing is paid to higher-level and more well-known fighters. But as any knowledgeable fight fan is aware, those more recognizable boxers endured numerous hardships and sacrificed much to get to the point where they ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] RENOLD QUINLAN TALKS MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR; HOPES TO SEE MAYWEATHER BACK IN THE RING
"It's just business...Money May...he's very smart...he knows what he's doing...I hope we get to see him back in the ring again," stated super middleweight Renold Quinlan, who shared his thoughts on potential fights between Floyd ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. WARNS BILLY JOE SAUNDERS THERE'S NOWHERE TO RUN: "HE'S GETTING IT SOON"
"It doesn't matter who Saunders is with, I'm getting him at some point...there's nowhere he can run...he's getting it soon," stated super middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr., who made it clear to middleweight champion Billy Joe ...... continue reading
LUIS ORTIZ BLASTS DEONTAY WILDER; SAYS HE'S "SCARED" AND "NOTHING BUT A PAPER CHAMPION"
Responding to WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder's recent public statements, former WBA Interim Heavyweight Champion Luis Ortiz would like to let him know: "I signed up for the WBC/VADA Clean Boxing Program last September. Stop using that ...... continue reading
LUIS COLLAZO KNOCKS OUT SAMMY VASQUEZ JR. IN 6TH ROUND; CALLS OUT SHAWN PORTER
Former world champion Luis Collazo (37-7, 20 KOs) delivered an early "Knockout of the Year" candidate with a sixth-round knockout of welterweight contender Sammy Vasquez Jr. (21-2, 15 KOs) Thursday night in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. CLARIFIES TALK OF "WRECKING" ANDRE WARD; NOT THINKING ABOUT LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION
"He believes it...if I get in the ring with somebody, I'm going to find a way...I know he's at light heavyweight and I'm not focused on that division at all...right now I'm focused solely on the super middleweight and middleweight ...... continue reading
JAMES KIRKLAND SUFFERS INJURY; FIGHT WITH MIGUEL COTTO CANCELLED
Roc Nation Sports today received notification from James Kirkland's team that Kirkland has suffered an injury which will force him to withdraw from his match against Five-Time World Champion Miguel Cotto on Saturday, February 25, 2017. The ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. RIPS RENOLD QUINLAN AS "ONE OF THE WORST" WHEN IT COMES TO PROMOTING A FIGHT
"In terms of promoting the fight, he's one of the worst...talk is talk at the end of the day...him and his team, they've watched every single one of my fights...they don't want to give anything away," stated super middleweight contender ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LENNOX LEWIS RATES ANTHONY JOSHUA; SAYS HE "STINGS LIKE A WASP", BUT NEEDS "BUTTERFLY DANCE"
"The main leading guy right now has problems...he's not there...you gotta put them all together now...I know who's going to come out...he's big...Fury has already shown that there's a chink in Klitschko's armor," stated former ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. TELLS JAMES DEGALE HE WANTS REST OF HIS TEETH; INSISTS HE HAS PLAN TO "ROAST" GOLOVKIN
"DeGale, I want the rest of those teeth...Golovkin, I know I can beat him...I watch him fight and I can see holes...yes, he's got great power, but it's going to take a hell of a lot more than that to beat me...I've got a very nice little ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KELL BROOK'S TRAINER SLAMS AMIR KHAN; RIPS "WEAK" CHIN AND INSISTS HE DOESN'T WANT BROOK TO DISGRACE HIM
"Amir Khan doesn't want to fight Kell Brook...he's put up so many hurdles...maybe he's cashing himself out...it's a fight that they both need to do...it's probably never going to happen...Khan doesn't want to get ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LENNOX LEWIS BREAKS DOWN ANTHONY JOSHUA VS. WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO; NOT RULING OUT A SURPRISE FROM KLITSCHKO
"You never know if this is it...everybody may be thinking that he's done, but in his own mind, he may not be done...he may surprise us...it really depends on which Klitschko comes to the fight," who shared his thoughts on the upcoming ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. WARNS RENOLD QUINLAN A TOUGH TEST AWAITS HIM; PROMISES "HELL OF A FIGHT"
"This is my life, this is what I do...I've got it down to a science...I keep calm and I'm ready to do the job...all these big fights can be made now...I'm not looking too far ahead...he wants to test himself against the best...it will be ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD AND LENNOX LEWIS ANALYZE CHRIS EUBANK JR.; EXPLAIN HOW HE'S STILL BEING POLISHED
"Chris Eubank Jr., obviously he's still growing as a fighter...he's got a strong foundation...he's got a fighter's mentality...he seems to have good power...he's being moved in the right way," stated unified light heavyweight ...... continue reading
CALEB PLANT'S SAYS CONFIDENCE AT ALL-TIME HIGH AFTER SPARRING GEORGE GROVES; READY FOR FEBRUARY 25 RETURN
Undefeated super-middleweight contender, Caleb "Sweet Hands" Plant (14-0, 10 KOs), will be making his 2017 debut on the Deontay Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) vs. Gerald Washington (18-0-1, 12 KOs) card, taking place at the Legacy Arena, in Birmingham, ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LENNOX LEWIS SAYS CHRIS EUBANK JR. WILL GET A GOOD TEST FROM RENOLD QUINLAN; EXPLAINS WHY
"It's a good matchup...two guys that are the same weight that love to punch...he's pretty confident...he's a good test for Chris Eubank Jr....it's a good fight for pay-per-view...this is going to be a good fight," stated former ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. TRADES WORDS AS RENOLD QUINLAN LAUGHS AT HIM DURING FACE OFF
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where super middleweights Chris Eubank Jr. and Renold Quinlan held the final press conference leading up to their upcoming showdown. Check out the scene as both fighters came face to face and traded words ...... continue reading
RAU'SHEE WARREN DISCUSSES TITLE DEFENSE AGAINST ZHANAT ZHAKIYANOV: "I'M READY TO FIGHT...I WANT MORE TITLES"
"He's looking for the knockout, so I gotta be aware at all times. I don't care if it's from the 1st round all the way to the 12th round. I gotta be ready at all times with this guy. It's a lot of things that I'm doing in the gym ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER GETS DEEP ON NEGATIVITY AND LOSING SUPPORTERS; RELATES TO RONDA ROUSEY'S "TOUGH" LOSSES
"It's really not about the sympathy...just knowing that somebody needs that type of support...everybody can't bounce back off a loss...I just know how it feels to be on both sides...it's tough," stated multi-division former world ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] RENOLD QUINLAN LAUGHS AT CHRIS EUBANK TALK OF WRECKING ANDRE WARD; INSISTS HE WON'T GET PAST HIM
"He's a great fighter...smart...to me, he's pound-for-pound, Andre Ward...a lof of fighters know that he is and you have to give it to him...I had a good laugh...he's talking about wrecking Ward...he hasn't even got past me yet," ...... continue reading
IRISH SENSATION KATIE TAYLOR RETURNS ON HAYE VS. BELLEW CARD
Katie Taylor will fight for the third time in the pros on the undercard of the Heavyweight blockbuster between David Haye and Tony Bellew at The O2 in London on March 4, live on Sky Sports. The Irish amateur star made her pro debut in London in ...... continue reading
PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS SERIES OPENS 2017 WITH A SMASH; 5 WEEKS OF BLOCKBUSTER PRIMETIME NETWORK SHOWS
Premier Boxing Champions opened its third season with an explosive collision between newly-crowned WBC 126-pound champion Leo Santa Cruz and Ireland's Carl Frampton, and a devastatingly impressive performance by Mikey Garcia, who scored a ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] POPS BRONER WARNS ADRIAN GRANADOS: INSISTS ADRIEN IS FOCUSED AND READY TO KNOCK HIM OUT: "GONNA TEAR HIM UP"
"It's going to be bad...he ain't going to be able to handle this...that is not jumping down...it's going to be a good fight though...he's not going to underestimate him...the power and the speed that we have, we are capable of ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER RECALLS AMATEUR NEMESIS HE GOT DQ'D AGAINST IN PROS, BUT GOT IT CHANGED TO NO CONTEST
"I fought Eric Ricker...that same guy, I got a disqualification...but we got it off the record...shout out to Shelly Finkel...he held it down," stated multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner, who recalled his amateur nemesis. Check it out! ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] RENOLD QUINLAN INSISTS HE SENSES FEAR IN "ORDINARY" CHRIS EUBANK JR.; OPENS UP ON STATEGY AND A SURPRISE
"He can do all the talking that he wants...saying he's going to cook me...I don't think he can cook...he definitely don't got the right ingredients...he needs to talk up because in the back of his head, I can see that he's got that ...... continue reading
WILLIE MONROE JR. SOUNDS OFF ON "SLAP IN THE FANS' FACE" CANELO VS. CHAVEZ JR. FIGHT; TELLS GOLDEN BOY "THROW ME A BONE"
"To fight a fight at essentially super middleweight is almost like a slap in the fans' face. What his people are doing is finding an easier way to make a lot of money, which at the end of the day, I'm on the fence with that because you have ...... continue reading
BARRY HUNTER OPENS UP ON RELATIONSHIP WITH AL HAYMON AND DISMISSAL OF THE GOLDEN BOY LAWSUIT
I spoke to Al yesterday. We had a deep conversation. First of all, let me say this, I don't talk to a lot of people about my business at all, but Al Haymon was a person that I had met via a friend years ago on the telephone. I grew up of course ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANTHONY JOSHUA SAYS BECAUSE MAYWEATHER SET THE BAR HIGH, NOT OVEREXCITED ABOUT KLITSCHKO FIGHT; EXPLAINS
"It don't stop, man...it's good, it's fun, it's nice...it don't stop here...you've got guys like Mayweather and the greats that really set the bar high...I'm gonna have to do this for many a years...I'm not ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO REVEALS EMANUEL STEWARD ENVISIONED "SIGNATURE FIGHT" WITH ANTHONY JOSHUA
"The best is Ali, period...I understand there's different times...you guys decide who is the best, who is the worst...I'm just going to do my job...I think this is my signature fight...I fight for Emanuel as well," stated former heavyweight ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LIAM SMITH EXPLAINS HOW CANELO IS USING CHAVEZ JR. AS A YARDSTICK FOR GOLOVKIN SHOWDOWN
"I've become a better fighter...I think he's just using him as a yardstick...he's just testing himself...he's done a little bit of a clever move...he's a big, strong man...I'm curious to see what Chavez is like," stated ...... continue reading
DEMARCUS CORLEY WOULD LOVE TO TEST BRONER BECAUSE "HE MIMICS FLOYD MAYWEATHER"; HOPING FOR JUDAH REMATCH
"Zab Judah rematch is a fight I really want and I talked to Zab today on Instagram Live and he wants the rematch, but he needs to get a couple of tune-ups before he steps in the ring with me again and we just need a promoter that's willing to do ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANTHONY JOSHUA EXPLAINS HOW KLITSCHKO'S LOSS TO FURY MADE HIM HUNGRIER; EXPECTS THE BEST WLADIMIR
"When I beat him, there'll be no excuses...I'll face the best Wladimir Klitschko...three years ago I said I'll fight Klitschko," stated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who shared his thoughts on former champion Wladimir Klitschko ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. JABS CANELO FOR GIVING UP TITLE; PREDICTS CANELO VS. CHAVEZ JR. AND GOLOVKIN VS. JACOBS
"Golovkin's the favorite in any fight he has...I think he will be beat Jacobs...which is good because then it leaves him open for me to be the first man to take that 0 from him...I wouldn't say it's a mismatch...Chavez is a big ...... continue reading
- Lomachenko vs. Sosa on April 8th
- The Amir Khan Trainwreck
- Wilder vs. Washington Confirmed
- HBO@10PM(ET)/7PM(PT)-Vargas vs.Berchelt/Miura-SPOILERS (No Public Streams or Showtime Card Discussion)
- Showtime@9PM(ET)/6PM(PT)-Frampton vs. Santa Cruz II-SPOILERS- (No Public Streams or HBO Card Discussion)
- Tony Harrison vs Jarrett Hurd set for Feb. 25th
- Lemieux vs Stevens, who you got??
- Why So Much Hype for Spence?
- Showtime@9:30(ET)/6:30(PT)-DeGale vs, Jack-SPOILERS (No Public Streams)
- Canelo vs Chavez Jr. Set for May 6th
- WTF? (Boxing Head Scratchers)
- Andre Ward's Future Plans
- Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy...
- Deontay Wilder is a BIG mofcker
- What is Skip Bayless' issue?? For real
- aj vs klit
- GGG vs Jacobs Official March 18th 2017 PPV
- HBO@10pm(ET)/7PM(PT)-Hopkins vs. Smith-SPOILERS (No Public Streams)
- Crawford Sentenced to 53 Days in Jail, and Now Out on Bail.
- Cotto vs Kirkland