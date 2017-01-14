DAVID LEMIEUX FACES CURTIS STEVENS ON MARCH 11 HBO BOXING AFTER DARK CARD
In a fight that fans have been calling for since the middle of last year, former IBF Middleweight Champion and current NABO Middleweight Champion David Lemieux (36-3, 32 KOs) will go toe-to-toe with Curtis "The Cerebral Assassin" Stevens (29-5, 21 ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER SLAMS DANA WHITE AND $25 MILLION OFFER; SAYS HE'S AN EMPLOYEE AND "USED TO CARRY MY BAGS"
"Last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago...if I was so desperate and hurting for money, I would come back...I don't want to talk to Dana White...he was a small boss...the big bosses were the Fertittas...Dana is just an employee...you used ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER'S SUPER BOWL PICK AFTER RECEIVING SOMETHING FROM TOM BRADY
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale weighed in for the anticipated title unification showdown. Check out this behind-the-scenes look as Mayweather ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER ANALYZES CANELO VS. JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR.; MUM ON 164.5 WEIGHT BEING A FACTOR
"Another great fight...I think boxing is going back to the old days where all the top guys have to fight each other...I don't talk about other fighters' preparation," stated former world champion Adrien Broner, who shared his thoughts on the ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER MAKES IT CLEAR NO REMATCH FOR JAMES DEGALE UNLESS IT'S AT LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
"We put on an unbelievable card...we're here to help fighters, take fighters to the next level...top to bottom, we did what we had to do...we're growing...will Badou fight James DeGale again, yes, but at light heavyweight," stated promoter ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ALEX ARIZA TALKS CANELO VS. CHAVEZ JR. 164.5 WEIGHT LIMIT; EXPLAINS WHY MEXICAN WILL BACK CANELO
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene as Alex Ariza talked about Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER REITERATES HIS OPINION ON VIRGIL HUNTER; NAMES KHAN AND ANGULO AS EXAMPLES
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene at the post-fight press conference where promoter ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SAYS CONOR MCGREGOR A "DAMN FOOL" IF HE DON'T FIGHT MAYWEATHER; CLOWNS DANA WHITE'S OFFER
"McGregor would be a damn fool not to take it...when have you ever made this much money in one night...you got a chance to fight one of the best," stated former world champion Adrien Broner, who shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor fighting Floyd ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER TAKES TRAINERS AND PROMOTERS TO TASK ON HELPING FIGHTERS REACH NEXT LEVEL
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene at the post-fight press conference where promoter ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER INSISTS PACQUIAO NEEDS HIM FOR BIGGEST FIGHT IN BOXING; DEMANDS "MAKE MY NUMBERS RIGHT"
"I don't even know who that guys is...we all know what a fight like Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner will do...they have to come back around the corner...just make my numbers right and we'll have a hell of a fight," stated former world ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ALEX ARIZA WARNS PACQUIAO AND RIPS FREDDIE ROACH AND "SCUMBAG" ARUM; INSISTS HE NEEDS NEW TEAM
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene as Alex Ariza talked about Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER WANTS TO SIGN JAMES DEGALE; SAYS HE'S PROUD OF HIM AND TALKS PLANS TO PROMOTE
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene at the post-fight press conference where promoter ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER AND PAULIE MALIGNAGGI DISCUSS "RETARDED" MCGREGOR FANS AND WHITE'S OFFER TO MAYWEATHER
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene as Adrien Broner and Paulie Malignaggi talk about UFC ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CARL FROCH BREAKS DOWN CANELO VS. CHAVEZ JR.; EXPLAINS WHY "CANELO WILL BE TOO MUCH FOR HIM"
"It's a good fight...I think Canelo will be too much for him...Chavez don't really live the cleanest of lives...Canelo, he's more athletic and stronger and busier," stated former super middleweight champion Carl Froch, who shared his ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER KEEPS IT REAL ON GERVONTA DAVIS AND HELPING HIM GROW: "I'M PROUD OF HIM"
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene at the post-fight press conference where promoter ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SAYS HE GAVE GERVONTA DAVIS TO FLOYD MAYWEATHER; EXPLAINS SIGNING TO TMT
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene as Adrien Broner explained how Gervonta Davis was ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ALEX ARIZA DISCUSSES THOMAS DULORME'S TKO OF BRIAN JONES; EXPLAINS NEW INNOVATIVE TRAINING METHOD
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene as Alex Ariza talked about Thomas Dulorme's 6th ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SHOWS PAULIE MALIGNAGGI WHY HE'S A REAL FRIEND; CHOP IT UP AFTER JACK VS. DEGALE
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene as former world champion Adrien Broner and Paulie ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BADOU JACK IN LOCKER ROOM RIGHT AFTER MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE; BEHIND-THE-SCENES EXCLUSIVE
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the reaction of Badou Jack in the locker room immediately after ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BADOU JACK'S TRAINER ERUPTS IN LOCKER ROOM IMMEDIATELY AFTER DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE: "SICKENING"
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of Badou Jack's trainer, Lou ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER INSISTS "DEFEAT WAS ON JAMES DEGALE'S FACE"; SPEAKS ON HIS PERFORMANCE
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene at the post-fight press conference where promoter ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BADOU JACK SPEAKS ON MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE; SAYS NO REMATCH NEEDED AND READY FOR STEVENSON
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene at the post-fight press conference where Badou Jack ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER CLAIMS EDDIE HEARN TOLD HIM BADOU JACK WAS KICKING JAMES DEGALE'S ASS
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of multi-division world champion Adrien ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CALLUM SMITH REACTS TO BADOU JACK'S MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE; COMMENTS ON MANDATORY TITLE SHOT
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of super middleweight contender Callum ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] PAULIE MALIGNAGGI HAPPY WITH MAJORITY DRAW IN JACK VS. DEGALE; CLOWNS REF THAT BADOU JACK CLOCKED
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of Paulie Malignaggi. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER SAYS BADOU JACK MOVING TO 175 FOR ADONIS STEVENSON CLASH; EYES SUMMER SHOWDOWN
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene at the post-fight press conference where promoter ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER REACTS TO BADOU JACK'S MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE; SAY JACK WON EASY
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of multi-division world champion Adrien ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JOE GALLAGHER REACTS TO BADOU JACK'S MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE: "I HAD BADOU JACK WINNING"
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of world-class trainer Joe Gallagher. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER GOES OFF ON MAJORITY DRAW IN JACK VS. DEGALE; DOESN'T WANT TO DO FIGHTS ON EAST COAST
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the scene at the post-fight press conference where promoter ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ASHLEY THEOPHANE SHOCKED ABOUT BADOU JACK'S MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE; SAYS DEGALE "GOT LUCKY"
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of world-class trainer Joe Gallagher. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] J'LEON LOVE REACTS TO BADOU JACK'S MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE; INSISTS JACK WAS CLEAR WINNER
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of super middleweight J'Leon Love. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER REACTS TO GERVONTA DAVIS' KO OF PEDRAZA; SAY HE "TUNED UP" PEDRAZA'S "DUMB" STRATEGY
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super featherweight Gervonta Davis won his first world title after stopping former champion Jose Pedraza. Check out the immediate reaction of multi-division world champion ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CARL FROCH REACTS TO BADOU JACK'S MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE; HAD JACK WINNING
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of promoter Eddie Hearn. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] EDDIE HEARN'S IMMEDIATE REACTION TO BADOU JACK'S MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of promoter Eddie Hearn. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER'S IMMEDIATE REACTION TO BADOU JACK'S MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of Badou Jack's promoter, Floyd ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BADOU JACK AND JAMES DEGALE IMMEDIATE REACTION TO MAJORITY DRAW; CROWD ERUPTS IN BOOS
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super middleweight champions Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a controversial majority draw. Check out the immediate reaction of both fighters. ...... continue reading
BADOU JACK AND JAMES DEGALE GO TOE-TO-TOE AND BATTLE TO MAJORITY DRAW
At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WBC middleweight champion Badou Jack thought he became the unified super middleweight champion of the world after knocking IBF champion James DeGale's teeth out, scoring a knockdown, and finishing ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER IMMEDIATE REACTION TO GERVONTA DAVIS' KO OF PEDRAZA; DECLARES HIM FUTURE OF BOXING
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super featherweight Gervonta Davis captured his first world title, defeating former IBF champion Jose Pedraza via 7th round TKO. Check out the immediate reaction of his ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] GERVONTA DAVIS IMMEDIATE REACTION AFTER KO OF PEDRAZA AND WINNING FIRST WORLD TITLE
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where super featherweight Gervonta Davis captured his first world title, defeating former IBF champion Jose Pedraza via 7th round TKO. Check out his immediate reaction! ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER EXPLAINS HOW ADRIEN BRONER IS LIKE HIM IN AND OUT OF THE RING
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where promoter Floyd Maywewather and multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner held a press conference to discuss Broner's upcoming clash with jr. welterweight ...... continue reading
