WILLIE MONROE JR. SOUNDS OFF ON "SLAP IN THE FANS' FACE" CANELO VS. CHAVEZ JR. FIGHT; TELLS GOLDEN BOY "THROW ME A BONE"
"To fight a fight at essentially super middleweight is almost like a slap in the fans' face. What his people are doing is finding an easier way to make a lot of money, which at the end of the day, I'm on the fence with that because you have ...... continue reading
BARRY HUNTER OPENS UP ON RELATIONSHIP WITH AL HAYMON AND DISMISSAL OF THE GOLDEN BOY LAWSUIT
I spoke to Al yesterday. We had a deep conversation. First of all, let me say this, I don't talk to a lot of people about my business at all, but Al Haymon was a person that I had met via a friend years ago on the telephone. I grew up of course ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANTHONY JOSHUA SAYS BECAUSE MAYWEATHER SET THE BAR HIGH, NOT OVEREXCITED ABOUT KLITSCHKO FIGHT; EXPLAINS
"It don't stop, man...it's good, it's fun, it's nice...it don't stop here...you've got guys like Mayweather and the greats that really set the bar high...I'm gonna have to do this for many a years...I'm not ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO REVEALS EMANUEL STEWARD ENVISIONED "SIGNATURE FIGHT" WITH ANTHONY JOSHUA
"The best is Ali, period...I understand there's different times...you guys decide who is the best, who is the worst...I'm just going to do my job...I think this is my signature fight...I fight for Emanuel as well," stated former heavyweight ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LIAM SMITH EXPLAINS HOW CANELO IS USING CHAVEZ JR. AS A YARDSTICK FOR GOLOVKIN SHOWDOWN
"I've become a better fighter...I think he's just using him as a yardstick...he's just testing himself...he's done a little bit of a clever move...he's a big, strong man...I'm curious to see what Chavez is like," stated ...... continue reading
DEMARCUS CORLEY WOULD LOVE TO TEST BRONER BECAUSE "HE MIMICS FLOYD MAYWEATHER"; HOPING FOR JUDAH REMATCH
"Zab Judah rematch is a fight I really want and I talked to Zab today on Instagram Live and he wants the rematch, but he needs to get a couple of tune-ups before he steps in the ring with me again and we just need a promoter that's willing to do ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANTHONY JOSHUA EXPLAINS HOW KLITSCHKO'S LOSS TO FURY MADE HIM HUNGRIER; EXPECTS THE BEST WLADIMIR
"When I beat him, there'll be no excuses...I'll face the best Wladimir Klitschko...three years ago I said I'll fight Klitschko," stated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who shared his thoughts on former champion Wladimir Klitschko ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. JABS CANELO FOR GIVING UP TITLE; PREDICTS CANELO VS. CHAVEZ JR. AND GOLOVKIN VS. JACOBS
"Golovkin's the favorite in any fight he has...I think he will be beat Jacobs...which is good because then it leaves him open for me to be the first man to take that 0 from him...I wouldn't say it's a mismatch...Chavez is a big ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANTHONY JOSHUA REACTS TO FIGHT WITH KLITSCHKO SETTING 90,000 WEMBLEY RECORD; THANKS FANS
"Unbelievable...for me, I was happy just staying out of trouble...I was just happy to say I could actually box...next minute, we're here in front of 90,000 people...anything's possible...keep on supporting," stated heavyweight champion ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO LAUGHS AT ANTHONY JOSHUA'S CLAIM HE NOTICED FLAWS IN SPARRING HE CAN EXPLOIT
"That's interesting...why am I going to lose my words here...these two tools are going to perform...you cannot buy experience in the shop," stated former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, who laughed at Anthony Joshua's claim that he ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANTHONY JOSHUA REACTS TO DEONTAY WILDER FACING GERALD WASHINGTON: "WHAT'S YOUR OPINION"
"If the opportunity to fight someone like Wilder or anyone like that in America, I'll definitely jump at it...it all comes out when you need it...it's like a test...the Deontay fight, for instance, that may happen a couple years down the ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO INSISTS ANTHONY JOSHUA IS STILL RAW AND HE'LL ANSWER QUESTIONS; EXPLAINS CHANGES SINCE SPARRING
"Like every camp, I have up to 15 sparring partners...obviously I didn't forget about AJ...he's an extremely talented guy...he picked up tremendous speed and power...he got more knowledge and experience...he's still raw," stated former ...... continue reading
SAMMY VASQUEZ LOOKING FORWARD TO EXCITING FIGHT WITH "HARD HEAD" LUIS COLLAZO
Exciting contender Sammy Vasquez Jr. and former world champion Luis Collazo went face-to-face Tuesday ahead of their welterweight showdown that headlines a special three-hour edition of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Thursday, ...... continue reading
JOSH KOSCHECK SET FOR BELLATOR DEBUT AGAINST MAURICIO ALONSO ON FEBRUARY 18 BELLATOR 172: FEDOR VS. MITRIONE
A welterweight bout pitting Josh Koscheck (17-10) against Mauricio Alonso(12-7, 1 NC) has been added to the Spike-televised main card of Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on February 18, 2017. In addition, recently ...... continue reading
DANA WHITE REVEALS RONDA ROUSEY "PROBABLY DONE" FIGHTING: "SHE'S GOING TO RIDE OFF INTO THE SUNSET"
"In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here right now again I don't like saying right here right now because it's up to her but I would't say she fights again," stated UFC President Dana White, who recently ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. EXPLAINS HOW QUINLAN IS FIRST STEPPING STONE TO WARD, GOLOVKIN, DEGALE, AND MORE
"It's my time...we gotta bring a little bit of spice to it...anything I do, you're always going to get people that try and throw doubt on it...this is the first step in a long and fruitful career for me...it's a big moment," stated super ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] RENOLD QUINLAN INSISTS CHRIS EUBANK JR. IS NOTHING SPECIAL; VOWS TO KO HIM EARLY
"I don't like talking...that's just me...in the ring, it's different...I know when it's time to joke around and be serious...I respect all fighters...he's nothing special...when fight night comes, they're going to see...I ...... continue reading
DAVID BENAVIDEZ PUTS SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS ON NOTICE; PROMOTER ISSUES CHALLENGE: "FIGHT MY FIGHTER"
Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz is issuing a challenge to the world's top super middleweights: Help his fighter, David "El Bandera Roja/Red Flag" Benavidez, become the youngest 168-lb champion in boxing history by fighting him. "He is on a course to ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER THROWING VICIOUS, FAST COMBINATIONS; TRAINING FOR GRANADOS CLASH
FightHype.com was on hand in Cincinnati, Ohio where multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner has been training for his upcoming February 18 return to the ring when he takes on Adrian Granados. Check out the scene as Broner let his hands ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER SAYS KEITH THURMAN HAS HARDEST PUNCH HE'S BEEN HIT BY; PICKS HIM OVER GARCIA AND WANTS REMATCH
"He hits hard...he's the hardest guy I've been hit by...to me, I felt like I had to knock him out in order to win the fight...it was that great of a fight...makes me want the Keith Thurman fight that much more," stated former world champion ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KENNY PORTER INSISTS KELL BROOK NEVER WANTED REMATCH WITH SHAWN; WILL HE FIGHT ERROL SPENCE?
"You've never heard a Kell Brook interview where he even mentions his name...that should tell you something...we won't get a shot at the IBF title...the call has never even been returned to me," stated world-class trainer Kenny Porter, who ...... continue reading
GERALD WASHINGTON STEPS IN TO FACE DEONTAY WILDER: "I'M VERY HAPPY TO GET THIS OPPORTUNITY"
Undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) will now defend his title against unbeaten contender Gerald "El Gallo Negro" Washington (18-0-1, 12 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and ...... continue reading
MAYWEATHER PROMOTIONS ADDS 2016 HAITIAN OLYMPIAN RICHARDSON HITCHINS TO GROWING ROSTER
Mayweather Promotions continues to set the bar in the boxing industry through promoting successful sellout shows and signing the hottest budding talent in boxing. The past, present, and future of sports and entertainment has officially signed ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] PAULIE MALIGNAGGI REVEALS WHAT HE TOLD FLOYD MAYWEATHER ABOUT A CONOR MCGREGOR FIGHT
"He's the biggest name in boxing...now that Floyd's a promoter, I think you're going to see him more and more at these fights...he's a success story in and out of the ring," stated former world champion and commentator Paulie ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER CLOWNS ANDRE BERTO; KENNY PORTER JOKES ABOUT ORTIZ PERFORMANCE AND LOSS OF A-SIDE STATUS
"If he doesn't want to take the fight, it'll speak for itself...sign the fight...we will prove that you are not...say yes to the fight...it's our date...he'll be the one in the musical chairs with no place to sit," stated world-class ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIKEY GARCIA PUTS 135 AND 140 DIVISIONS ON NOTICE; SAYS KNOCKOUT SENDS STATEMENT HE'S A THREAT
"I think this makes a good statement...the way I won, I think everybody can remember and see what I have to offer...he was hurt, so I had to go for that final punch...everybody in the divisions near me can really consider something, you know, a ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] PAULIE MALIGNAGGI SAYS CANELO MAKING IT HARD TO DEFEND HIM; SPEAKS ON HIM FACING CHAVEZ JR. OVER GOLOVKIN
"Sets himself up for his own criticism...if you can live with it, that's on you...it's hard to defend him...hopefully we see that fight eventually," stated former world champion and commentator Paulie Malignaggi, who shared his thoughts on ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER HEATED OVER ANDRE BERTO'S "PUNCH IN THE MOUTH" THREAT; VOWS TO GIVE HIM A BEATING
"I've always been until he said he was going to punch me in my mouth...where is this leading...is it leading to a fight in April...how long you want this talking to continue...how long you willing to stand in there and take that ass beating," ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CARL FROCH HAS HIGH PRAISE FOR GERVONTA DAVIS, NOT SO MUCH FOR CHAVEZ JR.; SAYS HE STRUGGLES VS. CANELO
"Chavez Jr. does not live the life enough...behind the scenes in the background, I don't know if he loves the sport enough to compete at the top level...he's going to struggle against Canelo Alvarez," stated former world champion Carl Froch, ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] PAULIE MALIGNAGGI GIVES GERVONTA DAVIS BEST ADVICE A FIGHTER CAN GET
"Good, intelligent people around you...it's all going to come anyway...Floyd's a great business man...you're making a lot of money...if you get paid in checks, it's on the record," stated former world champion and commentator Paulie ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] GERVONTA DAVIS REVEALS ADRIEN BRONER INSPIRED HIM COMING UP; VOWS TO STAY GROUNDED AS A CHAMPION
"Adrien Broner, Lamont Peterson, Anthony Peterson...I used to watch Adrien 'The Problem' Broner a lot...I'm staying grounded...," stated newly-crowned super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis, who talked about his recent victory, his ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER REACTS TO NEWS OF GOLDEN BOY'S LAWSUIT AGAINST AL HAYMON BEING DISMISSED
"Al Haymon, he's a fair guy...he's always been a fair guy...he's a great business guy...he's the best in the business," stated promoter Floyd Mayweather, who reacted to the news that Golden Boy's lawsuit against Al Haymon was ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] TMT SECURITY SEND MESSAGE TO CONOR MCGREGOR; HOPE FIGHT WITH BOSS MAYWEATHER HAPPENS
"He's the face of boxing...I'd love to see that fight...that's what the fans want...that's what Floyd wants, that's what Conor wants...let's make it happen," stated TMT security's Greg La Rosa, who along with the rest of ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LEO SANTA CRUZ TALKS NEXT MOVE AND FIGHTING SMART AFTER FRAMPTON WIN; EYES POUND-FOR-POUND RANKING
"Hopefully this fight puts me up there in the pound-for-pound best...I hurt him with a body shot...I got him good...he's a great fighter...if it was up to me, I would give him the fight right away," stated featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz, ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROBERT GARCIA SAYS IF NO UNIFICATION, 140 MAY BE NEXT FOR MIKEY GARCIA; REVIEWS KO WIN OVER ZLATICANIN
"It was awesome...excellent performance...Mikey's just something special...Mikey wants to take on any champion to unify...if there's no challenges there, then we're definitely gonna maybe go to 140," stated world-class trainer Robert ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIKEY GARCIA HOPES JORGE LINARES WINS FOR EPIC UNIFICATION; EYES FUTURE MEGA-FIGHT WITH TERENCE CRAWFORD
"That's possibly a big, huge fight for the future...I feel very comfortable at this division...fast, strong...my energy's great...I would love an opportunity to unify titles with Linares," stated newly-crowned WBC lightweight champion Mikey ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIKEY GARCIA DECLARED TRUE HEIR APPARENT TO MAYWEATHER'S PPV THRONE BY RICHARD SCHAEFER; EXPLAINS WHY
"A superstar...the sky's the limit...I'm really convinced that Mikey has all the upside and all the potential to become truly the guy who carries the pay-per-view business going forward," stated promoter Richard Schaefer, who shared his ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROBERT GARCIA REACTS TO LEO SANTA CRUZ'S WIN OVER CARL FRAMPTON; PREDICTS RUBBERMATCH IS NEXT
"Man, that was an awesome performance by Leo...he looked great...what he did today proved it...it's perfect for a trilogy and it's going to be another great fight," stated world-class trainer Robert Garcia, who shared his thoughts on Leo ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LEO SANTA CRUZ ANALYZES PERFORMANCE IN WIN OVER FRAMPTON; EXPLAINS GAME PLAN
FightHype.com was on hand at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada where newly-crowned WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz got his revenge against former champion Carl Frampton and newly-crowned WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia celebrated
[VIDEO] CARL FRAMPTON EXPLAINS WHAT WENT WRONG IN LOSS TO LEO SANTA CRUZ
FightHype.com was on hand at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada where newly-crowned WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz got his revenge against former champion Carl Frampton and newly-crowned WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia celebrated
