AMANDA NUNES SMASHES RONDA ROUSEY IN 48 SECONDS 48 seconds is all it took for UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to make the first successful defense of her title, destroying former champion Ronda Rousey in the first round of their UFC 207 main event showdown at the T-Mobile Arena ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SHOWING OUT IN SPARRING; TALKS SMACK WHILE TAGGING OPPONENT FightHype.com was on hand in Cincinnati, Ohio where multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner has begun training camp for his upcoming February 18 return to the ring when he takes on Adrian Granados. Check out the scene as Broner showed out ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER LETS HANDS GO AND LIGHTS UP SPARRING PARTNER DURING INTENSE SESSION FightHype.com was on hand in Cincinnati, Ohio where multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner has begun training camp for his upcoming February 18 return to the ring when he takes on Adrian Granados. Check out the scene as Broner let his ...... continue reading

UFC 207: NUNES VS. ROUSEY FIGHT-BY-FIGHT BREAKDOWN AND ANALYSIS BY TRAINER RON FRAZIER If anyone on this card should feel disrespected, it's Amanda Nunes. If you look at the promos, you would think Ronda Rousey was fighting Ronda Rousey. But you know what, if I'm Amanda Nunes, I would let them make all the noise they want for ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SHOWS BLAZING FAST HANDS AND NASTY LEFT HOOK COMBINATION WAITING FOR GRANADOS Earlier today, former multi-division world champion Adrien Broner gave his fans a sneak peek into his training camp when he started a recent Instagram Live stream during one of his training sessions. Check out the scene as Broner put his blazing ...... continue reading

AMIR MANSOUR VS. TRAVIS KAUFFMAN SET FOR WILDER-WAWRZYK FEBRUARY 25 CARD What started off as Facebook banter between heavyweights Amir Mansour (22-2-1) and Travis Kauffman (31-1-0) has materialized into an actual fight. FightHype.com was recently contacted by Mansour, who informed us that a clash between ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SPARRING SESSION AHEAD OF GRANADOS CLASH; INSISTS HE'S "SLICK AS GREASE" Earlier today, former multi-division world champion Adrien Broner gave his fans a sneak peek into his training camp when he started a recent Instagram Live stream during one of his sparring sessions. Check out the scene as Broner put in work for his ...... continue reading

DEONTAY WILDER EXCITED ABOUT FEBRUARY 25 RETURN AGAINST ANDRZEJ WAWRZYK; PROMISES "FANTASTIC" SHOW Undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) will defend his title in his home state for the fourth time, as he faces once-beaten challenger Andrzej Wawrzyk (33-1, 19 KOs) in the main event of Premier ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD SPEAKS TO AND MOTIVATES YOUTH; GETS DEEP ON PERSONAL AND LIFE CHALLENGES FightHype.com was on hand in Los Angeles, California where undefeated former world champion Andre Ward spoke to and motivated youth during a peaking engagement. Check out the scene as Ward got deep speaking about personal and life challenges. ...... continue reading

AMIR MANSOUR INSISTS TERENCE CRAWFORD AND ERROL SPENCE JR. ARE "THE TOP DOGS" IN BOXING; EXPLAINS WHY "Errol Spence Jr. is one of the best fighters in the world right now. When I watched his fight against Chris Algieri, I thought Algieri was going to give him some work because of what I saw him do to Manny Taylor. that fight convinced me that he was ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] ANDRE BERTO PUTTING IN WORK; STAYING SHREDDED AND READY FOR ANYONE IN EARLY 2017 FightHype.com was recently on hand at the Ten Goose Boxing Gym in Van Nuys, California where former world champion Andre Berto was putting in work as he trains for his anticipated return to the ring in the early part of 2017. Check out the scene as ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER CURRENTLY WEIGHS 160; STOPS BY GYM TO CHECK RETIREMENT WEIGHT Retired undefeated former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather gave fans a sneak peek into his life when he started a recent Instagram Live stream. Check out the scene as Mayweather stopped by his gym in Las Vegas, Nevada and checked his current ...... continue reading