[VIDEO] AMIR KHAN CLOWNS WITH ANDRE BERTO ABOUT KNOCKING OUT KELL BROOK; VOWS TO PUT HIM IN HIS PLACE
"He needs to be put in his place...he talks a lot...he's getting knocked out...I'm surprised you know him...I see him once or twice...I don't know him like that...I know some crazy shit about him," stated former world champions Amir Khan ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] AMIR KHAN AND ANDRE BERTO DEBATE RONDA ROUSEY'S MENTAL STATE; KHAN SAYS MCGREGOR IS "EASY FIGHT"
"I think that'd be an easy fight...if it's just boxing, come on...you can't really put him in with a world-class fighter...it's the way Ronda got beat...she was in shock...she was too hesitant...the confidence wasn't there...I ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE BERTO GIVES EPIC TAKE ON RONDA ROUSEY'S KO LOSS TO AMANDA NUNES; BREAKS DOWN MENTAL "NIGHTMARE"
"Listen to what I'm saying...I had a feeling...I've been in that same situation...a fighter that's been so mentally strong for so long, and so confident for so long in her skills...when that gets broken...it's hard to come back ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BRANDON RIOS REACTS TO RONDA ROUSEY'S KO LOSS TO NUNES; QUESTIONS IF SHE CAN HANDLE DEFEAT MENTALLY
"48 seconds, whatever, her face looked like she went into a fucking war...that girl must hit fucking hard...she tried to hug, but she couldn't...I heard it was the trainer's fault...her shadowboxing, horrible," stated former world champion ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] AMIR KHAN REACTS TO RONDA ROUSEY'S KO LOSS TO NUNES; HOPES SHE DOESN'T RETIRE AND GO OUT LIKE THAT
"It's a shame...she's a great fighter...had a great career...it's just sad to finish like that...it was a tough fight for her," stated former world champion Amir Khan, who shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey's knockout loss to UFC ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER REVEALS 2017 NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION; GETS DEEP ON "WILD" 2016 AND VOWS TO BE BETTER
"At this point, my resolution for 2017 is be a better Adrien Broner...be a better world champion...I'm just trying to better myself...this year has been a wild one for me," stated multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner, who shared ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE BERTO BREAKS DOWN CANELO VS. CHAVEZ JR.; EXPLAINS WHY MEXICAN FANS WILL ROCK WITH CANELO
"Is Chavez going to be able to make that...it'll be a great fight...Canelo is in a little bit of a different league right now...he's a young animal and he has Mexico with him...I don't know if Mexican fans are going to be rocking with ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BRANDON RIOS ANALYZES CANELO VS. CHAVEZ JR.; SAYS IT SELLS OUT COWBOYS STADIUM, BUT GOLOVKIN FIGHT BIGGER
"That's a big fight for Mexico...a sellout crowd...take that shit to Dallas Cowboys Stadium...they'll go crazy for that fight...if Chavez comes into shape...it'll be a really interesting fight to see," stated former world champion ...... continue reading
MMA VETERAN SHONIE CARTER SLAMS RONDA ROUSEY'S BOXING COACH: "YOU SIR SUCK AS A STRIKING COACH...YOU RUINED THEM"
After Holly Holm brutally knocked out Ronda Rousey back in November 2015, many, including her own mother, were critical of her decision to remain with long-time boxing/striking coach, Edmond Tarverdyan. That criticism has now increased tenfold after ...... continue reading
AMANDA NUNES SMASHES RONDA ROUSEY IN 48 SECONDS
48 seconds is all it took for UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to make the first successful defense of her title, destroying former champion Ronda Rousey in the first round of their UFC 207 main event showdown at the T-Mobile Arena ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SENDS CONOR MCGREGOR A MESSAGE; DEBATES HOW A FIGHT IN RING AND CAGE PLAYS OUT
"I'm not being biased; I'm just telling the truth...if he come in our world, we'll stop him in one round...we got a chance...we leaving them over there...that cage shit, that's all you," stated multi-division former world champion ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE BERTO SAYS MAYWEATHER AND MCGREGOR "SOUND LIKE LITTLE KIDS"; ADVISES THEM TO MEET IN PERSON
"They sound like little kids arguing at school...if they gonna do it, man, sign the contracts and do it...whoever is buying into it, it's great for promotion...it's great entertainment," stated former world champion Andre Berto, who shared ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BRANDON RIOS WANTS TO SEE MAYWEATHER SLAP MCGREGOR; INSISTS HE'D USE LEGS AND KICK IN A STREET FIGHT
"I'd like to see Floyd slap him...in a street fight, of course I'm going to use my legs...if you're going to stand up, I'm going to stand up toe to toe...once we get dropped, we get knocked down, I'm still going to kick you with ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DANNY GARCIA LAUGHS AT IDEA OF FIGHTING CONOR MCGREGOR; ASKS FANS FOR FUTURE MATCHUPS
"Somebody says fight McGregor...we can do it in a boxing match...I ain't fighting no cage match...I ain't letting nobody kick me...the hell with that," stated welterweight champion Danny Garcia, who laughed at the idea of fighting UFC star ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SHOWING OUT IN SPARRING; TALKS SMACK WHILE TAGGING OPPONENT
FightHype.com was on hand in Cincinnati, Ohio where multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner has begun training camp for his upcoming February 18 return to the ring when he takes on Adrian Granados. Check out the scene as Broner showed out ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE BERTO KEEPS IT REAL ON BERNARD HOPKINS KO LOSS; HAS A PASSIONATE MESSAGE FOR HIM
"BHop, why you do me like that...it's a tough game...this fight game, this shit will show you a lot of love, but it will definitely take it out of you...it's terrible it had to end that way," stated former world champion Andre Berto, who ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] RICKY FUNEZ EXPLAINS WHY IN-SHAPE RIOS IS KNOCKING ORTIZ OUT; TALKS CANELO VS. CHAVEZ JR.
"That's going to be a good fight...I just hope that Chavez is training and focused on that fight...that's going to be huge...especially for the Mexican people...a lot of people are going to want to see that," stated world-class trainer Ricky ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BRANDON RIOS EXPLAINS HOW VICTOR ORTIZ BEEF STARTED WHEN HE CHANGED; OPENS UP ON FORMER FRIENDSHIP
"I was like 18 years old...that was before me and Victor had beef...I knew him since he was like 8 years old...he changed...he was pissed at the world, he was pissed at me," stated former world champion Brandon Rios, who talked about his past ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER LETS HANDS GO AND LIGHTS UP SPARRING PARTNER DURING INTENSE SESSION
FightHype.com was on hand in Cincinnati, Ohio where multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner has begun training camp for his upcoming February 18 return to the ring when he takes on Adrian Granados. Check out the scene as Broner let his ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE BERTO REVEALS WHAT HE TOLD AL HAYMON ABOUT "ALL HARD FIGHTS" FOR PBC FIGHTERS IN 2017
"I'm just so focused on 2017 coming up...we had our ups and downs...this last fight, it feels like the weight that's been on my back for years, that's been fucking with me, finally got defeated, finally got erased...I'm excited...all ...... continue reading
UFC 207: NUNES VS. ROUSEY FIGHT-BY-FIGHT BREAKDOWN AND ANALYSIS BY TRAINER RON FRAZIER
If anyone on this card should feel disrespected, it's Amanda Nunes. If you look at the promos, you would think Ronda Rousey was fighting Ronda Rousey. But you know what, if I'm Amanda Nunes, I would let them make all the noise they want for ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BRANDON RIOS REACTS TO VICTOR ORTIZ THREAT OF DESTROYING HIM; INSISTS HE'S TRAINING LIKE A BEAST
"Just training hard and getting ready...I just want to get back to the top again...I gotta put that work in...Ricky's on it...I'm working for whatever date...at the end of the day, what matters is the day of the fight in that ring...it's ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SHOWS BLAZING FAST HANDS AND NASTY LEFT HOOK COMBINATION WAITING FOR GRANADOS
Earlier today, former multi-division world champion Adrien Broner gave his fans a sneak peek into his training camp when he started a recent Instagram Live stream during one of his training sessions. Check out the scene as Broner put his blazing ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] RICKY FUNEZ INSISTS BRANDON RIOS LOOKING GOOD FOR "CHILDISH" VICTOR ORTIZ CLASH; GIVES CAMP UPDATE
"Everything is going as planned...got Brandon looking good...sparring great...we're 10 pounds from hitting our goal...what we've been working on mostly is footwork, head movement...just focusing...getting a lot of southpaws right now," ...... continue reading
AMIR MANSOUR VS. TRAVIS KAUFFMAN SET FOR WILDER-WAWRZYK FEBRUARY 25 CARD
What started off as Facebook banter between heavyweights Amir Mansour (22-2-1) and Travis Kauffman (31-1-0) has materialized into an actual fight. FightHype.com was recently contacted by Mansour, who informed us that a clash between ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SPARRING SESSION AHEAD OF GRANADOS CLASH; INSISTS HE'S "SLICK AS GREASE"
Earlier today, former multi-division world champion Adrien Broner gave his fans a sneak peek into his training camp when he started a recent Instagram Live stream during one of his sparring sessions. Check out the scene as Broner put in work for his ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CANELO ALVAREZ DISPLAYS DEVASTATING POWER IN STORE FOR NEXT OPPONENT; WILL IT BE JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR.?
It appears WBO jr. middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is now fully recovered from the hand injury he sustained in his dominant 9th round knockout of former champion Liam Smith. In the past few weeks, Canelo has posted several videos of ...... continue reading
DEONTAY WILDER EXCITED ABOUT FEBRUARY 25 RETURN AGAINST ANDRZEJ WAWRZYK; PROMISES "FANTASTIC" SHOW
Undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) will defend his title in his home state for the fourth time, as he faces once-beaten challenger Andrzej Wawrzyk (33-1, 19 KOs) in the main event of Premier ...... continue reading
CAN RONDA ROUSEY REASSERT HER DOMINANCE? TRAINER RON FRAZIER BREAKS DOWN HER RETURN AGAINST AMANDA NUNES AT UFC 207
"The question is, with that time off and maybe a damaged psyche, was she able to shore those holes up. If she wasn't able to, then obviously Amanda's entering this fight and she ain't scared. Even Miesha Tate ...... continue reading
STEPHEN EDWARDS OPENS UP ON JULIAN WILLIAMS' LOSS TO JERMALL CHARLO: "THAT WAS HIGH LEVEL STUFF IN THERE"
"That was high level stuff in there, man. At one point, they were countering each other's counters and you don't really see that...I watched the fight as clear as I could and as objectively as I could. Jermall Charlo and Julian Williams was ...... continue reading
KING MO DISCUSSES MIRKO CRO COP SHOWDOWN ON DECEMBER 29: "SEE WHAT HAPPENS COME FIGHT TIME...I'LL BE READY"
"I ain't worried about the turnaround because I'm in shape. I just gotta maintain, maybe gain a little bit, do some recovery stuff and I'm good...Cro Cop is a different type of animal because he has a good left body kick, a good left ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DANNY GARCIA STARTING CAMP FOR KEITH THURMAN CBS SHOWDOWN; VOWS TO "GET HIM" IN WHATEVER ROUND
"I'ma take it one round at a time...whatever round I get him in, I get him in...I know I'ma beat him for sure...I'm not going to lose...all I do I is win, like DJ Khaled," stated undefeated welterweight champion Danny Garcia, who spoke ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SUGAR RAY LEONARD COMMENTS ON BERNARD HOPKINS' KO LOSS AND FORMER CHAMPIONS WHO "MISTAKENLY" COME BACK
"I want to first of all talk about former champions, boxing champions, who mistakenly make that comeback to the ring...we all have done it...it becomes somewhat disastrous...we always feel we can always we win...I knew when I saw him walking towards ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD SPEAKS TO AND MOTIVATES YOUTH; GETS DEEP ON PERSONAL AND LIFE CHALLENGES
FightHype.com was on hand in Los Angeles, California where undefeated former world champion Andre Ward spoke to and motivated youth during a peaking engagement. Check out the scene as Ward got deep speaking about personal and life challenges. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JARRELL MILLER LABELS WILDER A FRAUD AND JOSHUA "MOST OVERRATED"; EAGER TO FACE EITHER
"Who is the most overrated heavyweight...Anthony Joshua...definitely overrated...we all know Wilder's a fraud...it's not what you know, it's who you know," stated heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller, who shared his thoughts on ...... continue reading
AMIR MANSOUR INSISTS TERENCE CRAWFORD AND ERROL SPENCE JR. ARE "THE TOP DOGS" IN BOXING; EXPLAINS WHY
"Errol Spence Jr. is one of the best fighters in the world right now. When I watched his fight against Chris Algieri, I thought Algieri was going to give him some work because of what I saw him do to Manny Taylor. that fight convinced me that he was ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE BERTO PUTTING IN WORK; STAYING SHREDDED AND READY FOR ANYONE IN EARLY 2017
FightHype.com was recently on hand at the Ten Goose Boxing Gym in Van Nuys, California where former world champion Andre Berto was putting in work as he trains for his anticipated return to the ring in the early part of 2017. Check out the scene as ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JARRELL MILLER CLAIMS WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO WAS WHOOPIN' ANTHONY JOSHUA IN SPARRING; PREDICTS HE'LL WIN
"I think Wladimir will definitely beat AJ...if he doesn't, it's going to be over for him...he sparred with AJ many times...it's only a year and half span, two years max, they sparred last...Wladimir was whoopin' his ass in camp," ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER CURRENTLY WEIGHS 160; STOPS BY GYM TO CHECK RETIREMENT WEIGHT
Retired undefeated former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather gave fans a sneak peek into his life when he started a recent Instagram Live stream. Check out the scene as Mayweather stopped by his gym in Las Vegas, Nevada and checked his current ...... continue reading
NAAZIM RICHARDSON COMMENTS ON WBC RULE PREVENTING FIGHTER'S FATHER AS CHIEF SECOND: "IT'S NOT GONNA LAST"
"It's not gonna last! I don't think the rule is going to last. Once the lawsuits start going up, it's not going to last. When you look at the Lomachenko's or if Floyd Mayweather wanna come back or when Roy Jones was doing it with his ...... continue reading
