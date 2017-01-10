GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX VS. MOISES FLORES ADDED TO COTTO VS. KIRKLAND TELEVISED PPV UNDERCARD Two action-packed fights featuring world champions, emerging stars and fierce rivalries have been added to the televised pay-per-view undercard of Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland "The Return" on Saturday, February 25 at Ford Center at The Star in ...... continue reading

THOMAS LAMANNA EAGER TO AVENGE LOSS TO DUSTY HERNANDEZ-HARRISON: "I WANT THAT REMATCH" This Saturday night at The Claridge Hotel, Thomas "Cornflake" LaManna will take on battle tested Eduardo Flores in a junior middleweight bout that will headline an eight-bout card. The card is promoted by Rising Promotions. LaManna of Millville, New ...... continue reading

SAM EGGINGTON VS. PAULIE MALIGNAGGI ADDED TO HAYE VS. BELLEW CARD Sam Eggington will defend his WBC International Welterweight title against Paulie Malignaggi at The O2 in London on Saturday March 4, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Eggington landed the title in a fight of the year contender with local rival Frankie ...... continue reading

ANDRE WARD HEADING TO UK TO COMMENTATE CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. RENOLD QUINLAN Boxing's undisputed current pound-for-pound King, American Andre Ward will be part of ITV Box Office's commentating team for the blockbuster world super middleweight title showdown between Eubank Jnr and Quinlan on February 4th from ...... continue reading

YURIORKIS GAMBOA SIGNS WITH GOLDEN BOY; RETURNS MARCH 11 ON LEMIEUX VS. STEVENS CARD Building on its record of signing and promoting the best of the best, Golden Boy Promotions - in association with ZR Entertainment -- today announced a multi-fight deal with former three-division world champion and Olympic Gold medalist Yuriorkis ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] KEITH THURMAN REVEALS TRASH TALK EXCHANGED WITH DANNY GARCIA DURING FACE OFF "I just let him know, man...you fucking with me, it's definitely new...there's going to be a lot of new things that come into your life March 4th...your first loss and your first knockdown," stated welterweight champion Keith Thurman, who ...... continue reading

WBC ORDERS REMATCH BETWEEN ISHE SMITH AND VANES MARTIROSYAN FightHype.com has been informed by DeJuan Blake of Affiliation Management that the World Boxing Council has ordered a rematch between former jr. middleweight champion Ishe Smith and contender Vanes Martirosyan. We're told that the bout will be a ...... continue reading