[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD SAYS HATERS MAY BE ONLY MOTIVATION TO KEEP FIGHTING AND RUN IT BACK WITH KOVALEV
"I don't understand why they don't get enough credit and respect...I don't believe when they say there's no market for it...I love it...you guys risk what we risk," stated light heavyweight king Andre Ward, who answered more ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD DISCUSSES FLOYD MAYWEATHER WITH FANS; EXPLAINS WHY HE'LL ALWAYS RESPECT HIM
"I'ma respect him...that's my legend...I appreciate the dude...I don't know why he's doing what he's doing...he can say whatever he wanna say and I'ma show him love," stated light heavyweight king Andre Ward, who answered ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. DECLARES HIMSELF "THE MOST EXCITING FIGHTER IN THE WORLD"; EXPLAINS WHY
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where Chris Eubank Jr. picked up a super middleweight title, defeating former IBO champion Renold Quinlan via 10th round TKO. Check out the scene as Eubank Jr. spoke about his performance, his future ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] RENOLD QUINLAN DESCRIBES POWER OF CHRIS EUBANK JR.; WARNS IT ISN'T ENOUGH FOR GOLOVKIN
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD HAS TOUGH QUESTIONS FOR KOVALEV; REVEALS HOW HE WAS BATTLE-HARDENED TO FACE BULLIES AND FEARS
"He's just like me...people are always trying to sell fear...I'm just not buying it...I had a natural toughness...facing those bullies and facing those tough guys...it creates this mindset," stated light heavyweight king Andre Ward, who ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. AND SR. BLAST FRANK WARREN FOR "INJUSTICE" AND COUNTERPROGRAMMING
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD DISCUSSES WHAT HE "STOLE" FROM FLOYD MAYWEATHER; EXPLAINS IMPORTANCE OF INSIDE GAME
"I'm not gonna lie, I stole that from him...it's repetition and then it's just a feel...sometimes I get caught...it's just a feel...nobody likes getting hit in the body," stated light heavyweight king Andre Ward, who answered more ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. WANTS GOLOVKIN AT 160 OR JAMES DEGALE AT 168 NEXT; SAYS BILLY JOE SAUNDERS IS STARVING
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD SAYS CHRIS EUBANK JR. "HAS THE GOODS"; REVIEWS STOPPAGE OF QUINLAN
"He did what he had to do...he's in a tough spot...you can't give him too much praise because he was supposed to do that...the only thing left for him to do is to get his shot...I think he has the goods," stated light heavyweight king Andre ...... continue reading
CHRIS EUBANK JR. DOMINATES AND STOPS RENOLD QUINLAN IN 10
Moments ago in London, England, Chris Eubank Jr. picked up a title in the super middleweight division, defeating former IBO super middleweight champion Renold Quinlan via 10th round TKO. It was tit for tat early in the fight, with the naturally ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD CLOWNS CARL FROCH; TELLS HIM "STOP HATIN'...YOU TOO OLD FOR THAT"
"That's the Cobra right there...somebody tell him to stop hatin'...you told old for that, Carl...after all these years, he'd be more solid and be able to give credit where credit is due...he ain't trying to do it," stated light ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD EXPLAINS 50/50 OFFER GOLOVKIN'S TEAM BULKED AT; SAYS FIGHT SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED
"Boxing's not that hard...if you see a big fight not being made, it's because somebody behind the scenes doesn't want it to happen...we made them an offer; 50/50 down the middle...I honestly feel like that fight should've happened ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD CLAIMS KOVALEV "GETTING RID OF" CAMP MEMBERS; INSISTS HE DOESN'T HAVE MENTALITY TO BEAT HIM
"That's why he won't beat me...his whole career he's gotten the benefit of the doubt...that mentality that he needed to have when I got up...he didn't have it...that's why he won't beat me in a future fight...he's making ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD SAYS ADONIS STEVENSON IS A STEP BACKWARDS, HE MADE BAD CHOICES AND FIGHT DOESN'T MAKE SENSE
"I think Stevenson made some bad choices...I'm not trying to go backwards...he had 2 years to try and fight Kovalev...that fight would have to make sense...it doesn't make sense to go backwards," stated light heavyweight king ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER DOES CLASSIC IMITATION OF SHELLY FINKEL; EXPLAINS WHEN FINKEL TOOK HIM TO AL HAYMON
"I wanna say he's part of the reason why I'm where I am today...he'd do this little laugh...next thing you know, I was with Al...from there, I'm AB...I know you still behind the scenes," stated multi-division former world champion ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD REVEALS HIS TOUGHEST OPPONENT AND IT'S DIFFICULT FOR HIM TO ADMIT IT
"As difficult as it is to say...he wasn't the most talented...I recognized something in him that I have in me...his competitiveness is what got him to where he was and kept him there," stated light heavyweight king Andre Ward, who answered more ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD REVEALS GREATEST ACHIEVEMENT OF HIS CAREER: "THAT SOLIDIFIED ME"
"Obviously the gold medal is the amateur highlight...I can't tell you how much pressure I had to deliver...that monkey that I had on my back was enormous," stated light heavyweight king Andre Ward, who answered more questions for fans during a ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD SAYS RETIREMENT "STILL UP IN THE AIR"; EXPLAINS WHY "IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH KOVALEV"
"I don't know...they don't realize how long I've been doing this...22 or 23 years...whether I continue or not, that's still up in the air...it has nothing to do with Kovalev...I chose him, he didn't choose me...I came to his ...... continue reading
JOSHUA FRANCO STARTS OFF FIRST LA FIGHT CLUB OF 2017 WITH IMPRESSIVE KNOCKOUT VICTOR PASILLAS
With his talents on full display for the entire Belasco Theater to witness, San Antonio, TX native Joshua "The Professor" Franco (8-0, 4 KOs) gave opponent Victor Pasillas (8-6-2, 5 KOs) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico a lesson in their super flyweight ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDRE WARD GETTING MAD LOVE FROM UK FANS; SIGNS PHONES, WALLETS, GLOVES AND MORE
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where light heavyweight king Andre Ward is in attendance to commentate the super middleweight showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. and Renold Quinlan. Check out the scene as UK fans showed Ward mad love, and ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. LETS HANDS FLY AT WEIGH-IN AFTER TRADING WORDS WITH RENOLD QUINLAN
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where super middleweights Chris Eubank Jr. and Renold Quinlan weighed in for their upcoming showdown. Check out the scene as an animated Eubank Jr. let his hands fly on the mitts shortly after the ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER REVEALS HIS BIGGEST FEAR IN BOXING AND HIS MOTIVATION TO CONTINUE FIGHTING
"I've been active...I'm almost 10 years in, man...I'm a vet...I'm one of the youngest ones out here...another day at work...I love boxing so much," stated multi-division world champion Adrien Broner, who spoke more about his upcoming ...... continue reading
MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR: THE FIGHT THAT PEOPLE WANT OR DON'T WANT TO SEE
If you are a boxing and/or mixed martial arts (MMA) fan, you know about the possible mega money fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Conor McGregor (unless you have been living under a rock). ...... continue reading
WILLIE MONROE JR. GIVES UNIQUE TAKE ON MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR AND HOW FANS AND MEDIA FROM BOTH SPORTS PERCEIVE IT
"Here you have the UFC, who have been competing with us fighters for a long time. They have a couple of fighters getting million dollar purses. Those guys wasn't getting million dollar purses 5 years ago," stated middleweight contender Willie ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. GETS DEEP ON SOCIAL MEDIA CRITICS, DRINKING ALCOHOL AND THE FIGHTER'S LIFESTYLE
"There's a lot of things I could do when I'm out that I choose not to do because I know that's not the life that I need to lead...I can't be successful, truly successful in boxing if I lead that life...that's why I don't blow ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER EXCITED ABOUT FIRST PROMOTIONAL CARD: "TIME TO GO GET THIS PROMOTER MONEY"
"It's big, not only for the promotions, but for me...my first show, big show, world championship show at 27...that's huge...and I'm not even fighting...now it's time to go get this promoter money...this is just another avenue of ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KELL BROOK'S TRAINER EXPLAINS WHY IT WILL TAKE "RIGHT FIGHT" FOR HIM TO MAKE 147; IS ERROL SPENCE IT?
"It's just down to options...Kell Brook can do that...if he boxes at 147, he needs a good 12 to 14 weeks...it's difficult, but for the right fight, the motivating fight, he can do that," stated Dominic Ingle, world-class trainer of ...... continue reading
SAMUEL HOROWITZ MAY NOT BE WORLD-CLASS, BUT HE'S WILLING TO FIGHT: "IF I WAS HIM, I'D FIGHT ME IN LIKE TWO SECOND"
Most attention in the sport of boxing is paid to higher-level and more well-known fighters. But as any knowledgeable fight fan is aware, those more recognizable boxers endured numerous hardships and sacrificed much to get to the point where they ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] RENOLD QUINLAN TALKS MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR; HOPES TO SEE MAYWEATHER BACK IN THE RING
"It's just business...Money May...he's very smart...he knows what he's doing...I hope we get to see him back in the ring again," stated super middleweight Renold Quinlan, who shared his thoughts on potential fights between Floyd ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. WARNS BILLY JOE SAUNDERS THERE'S NOWHERE TO RUN: "HE'S GETTING IT SOON"
"It doesn't matter who Saunders is with, I'm getting him at some point...there's nowhere he can run...he's getting it soon," stated super middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr., who made it clear to middleweight champion Billy Joe ...... continue reading
LUIS ORTIZ BLASTS DEONTAY WILDER; SAYS HE'S "SCARED" AND "NOTHING BUT A PAPER CHAMPION"
Responding to WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder's recent public statements, former WBA Interim Heavyweight Champion Luis Ortiz would like to let him know: "I signed up for the WBC/VADA Clean Boxing Program last September. Stop using that ...... continue reading
LUIS COLLAZO KNOCKS OUT SAMMY VASQUEZ JR. IN 6TH ROUND; CALLS OUT SHAWN PORTER
Former world champion Luis Collazo (37-7, 20 KOs) delivered an early "Knockout of the Year" candidate with a sixth-round knockout of welterweight contender Sammy Vasquez Jr. (21-2, 15 KOs) Thursday night in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. CLARIFIES TALK OF "WRECKING" ANDRE WARD; NOT THINKING ABOUT LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION
"He believes it...if I get in the ring with somebody, I'm going to find a way...I know he's at light heavyweight and I'm not focused on that division at all...right now I'm focused solely on the super middleweight and middleweight ...... continue reading
JAMES KIRKLAND SUFFERS INJURY; FIGHT WITH MIGUEL COTTO CANCELLED
Roc Nation Sports today received notification from James Kirkland's team that Kirkland has suffered an injury which will force him to withdraw from his match against Five-Time World Champion Miguel Cotto on Saturday, February 25, 2017. The ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. RIPS RENOLD QUINLAN AS "ONE OF THE WORST" WHEN IT COMES TO PROMOTING A FIGHT
"In terms of promoting the fight, he's one of the worst...talk is talk at the end of the day...him and his team, they've watched every single one of my fights...they don't want to give anything away," stated super middleweight contender ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LENNOX LEWIS RATES ANTHONY JOSHUA; SAYS HE "STINGS LIKE A WASP", BUT NEEDS "BUTTERFLY DANCE"
"The main leading guy right now has problems...he's not there...you gotta put them all together now...I know who's going to come out...he's big...Fury has already shown that there's a chink in Klitschko's armor," stated former ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. TELLS JAMES DEGALE HE WANTS REST OF HIS TEETH; INSISTS HE HAS PLAN TO "ROAST" GOLOVKIN
"DeGale, I want the rest of those teeth...Golovkin, I know I can beat him...I watch him fight and I can see holes...yes, he's got great power, but it's going to take a hell of a lot more than that to beat me...I've got a very nice little ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KELL BROOK'S TRAINER SLAMS AMIR KHAN; RIPS "WEAK" CHIN AND INSISTS HE DOESN'T WANT BROOK TO DISGRACE HIM
"Amir Khan doesn't want to fight Kell Brook...he's put up so many hurdles...maybe he's cashing himself out...it's a fight that they both need to do...it's probably never going to happen...Khan doesn't want to get ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LENNOX LEWIS BREAKS DOWN ANTHONY JOSHUA VS. WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO; NOT RULING OUT A SURPRISE FROM KLITSCHKO
"You never know if this is it...everybody may be thinking that he's done, but in his own mind, he may not be done...he may surprise us...it really depends on which Klitschko comes to the fight," who shared his thoughts on the upcoming ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. WARNS RENOLD QUINLAN A TOUGH TEST AWAITS HIM; PROMISES "HELL OF A FIGHT"
"This is my life, this is what I do...I've got it down to a science...I keep calm and I'm ready to do the job...all these big fights can be made now...I'm not looking too far ahead...he wants to test himself against the best...it will be ...... continue reading
