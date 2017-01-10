[VIDEO] BRANDON RIOS RIPS VICTOR ORTIZ FOR FIGHT NOT BEING FINALIZED; INSISTS HE'S STALLING FOR MORE TIME TO PREPARE
"Bullshit after bullshit...needed more time...you was in the gym when you called me out...all of a sudden you need more time...if it's not the case, then why y'all put out a video," stated former world champion Brandon Rios, who talked about ...... continue reading
GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX VS. MOISES FLORES ADDED TO COTTO VS. KIRKLAND TELEVISED PPV UNDERCARD
Two action-packed fights featuring world champions, emerging stars and fierce rivalries have been added to the televised pay-per-view undercard of Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland "The Return" on Saturday, February 25 at Ford Center at The Star in ...... continue reading
THOMAS LAMANNA EAGER TO AVENGE LOSS TO DUSTY HERNANDEZ-HARRISON: "I WANT THAT REMATCH"
This Saturday night at The Claridge Hotel, Thomas "Cornflake" LaManna will take on battle tested Eduardo Flores in a junior middleweight bout that will headline an eight-bout card. The card is promoted by Rising Promotions. LaManna of Millville, New ...... continue reading
OSCAR DE LA HOYA ARRESTED FOR DUI AFTER "BOMBING" SOBRIETY TESTS; CITED AND RELEASED TO MANAGER
According to TMZ Sports, Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar De La Hoya was arrested for DUI in Pasadena, California early Wednesday morning. Apparently, law enforcement officials informed TMZ Sports that De La Hoya was pulled over for speeding ...... continue reading
SAM EGGINGTON VS. PAULIE MALIGNAGGI ADDED TO HAYE VS. BELLEW CARD
Sam Eggington will defend his WBC International Welterweight title against Paulie Malignaggi at The O2 in London on Saturday March 4, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Eggington landed the title in a fight of the year contender with local rival Frankie ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIKE STAFFORD INSISTS MAIDANA AND PORTER GAME PLANS WON'T WORK FOR GRANADOS AGAINST BRONER; EXPLAINS STRATEGY
"Adrian is a game fighter...we just gotta be prepared for anything...I know they're probably looking at the Shawn Porter fight...Adrian is a pressure fighter...he's going to keep it coming...we gotta put him on our page...he gotta adjust to ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] TEAM BRONER'S LEVI SMITH INSISTS ADRIEN WILL LET HIS HANDS GO VS. GRANADOS; VOWS OLD AB IS BACK
"That was some good work...he's where I expect him to be at right now...weight's coming off good...everything's going good...Granados keeps coming...he don't stop...it's in the feet...you gotta let them hands go," stated Levi ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JAMEL HERRING TALKS LESSONS LEARNED IN FIRST LOSS AND FIGHTERS TURNING DOWN CHANCE TO FACE HIM NEXT
"From what I was told, it's locked in; it's just gotta get approved...they've been having a rough time getting these opponent...Redkach, he turned it down...Edner Cherry...we couldn't agree on the weight...Miguel Vazquez fight fell ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROBERT GARCIA EXPLAINS HOW MAYWEATHER TAUGHT BOXERS TO BE SMART; NOTES DANA WHITE'S OFFER AS EXAMPLE
"He is putting out an offer, but I don't think it's reasonable...Mayweather doesn't fight for less than $100 million...he's earned it...it was kind of a joke...he's taught a lot of boxers how to be smart about their careers," ...... continue reading
ANDRE WARD HEADING TO UK TO COMMENTATE CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. RENOLD QUINLAN
Boxing's undisputed current pound-for-pound King, American Andre Ward will be part of ITV Box Office's commentating team for the blockbuster world super middleweight title showdown between Eubank Jnr and Quinlan on February 4th from ...... continue reading
KAL YAFAI DEFENDS TITLE ON MAY 13; EAGER TO PROVE HE CAN COMPETE WITH DIVISION'S BEST IN CHOCOLATITO AND INOUE
Kal Yafai will make the first defence of his WBA World Super-Flyweight title at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on Saturday May 13, live on Sky Sports. Yafai became Birmingham's first World champion with a dominant performance over Luis ...... continue reading
TONY HARRISON ON JARRETT HURD CLASH: "THIS FIGHT IS DO OR DIE FOR ME...HURD IS MY TOUGHEST OPPONENT TO DATE"
A pair of exciting matchups come to primetime network television on Saturday, February 25 as rising super welterweight contenders Tony Harrison (24-1, 20 KOs) and Jarrett Hurd (19-0, 13 KOs) meet in a 12-round world title eliminator and Dominic ...... continue reading
ANTHONY CROLLA VOWS TO GET REVENGE AGAINST JORGE LINARES: "I WANT THE BELT BACK...I AM BETTER IN REMATCHES"
WBA Lightweight World Champion Jorge Linares and former titlist Anthony Crolla held a press conference on Tuesday in Manchester, England, to formally announce their upcoming rematch on Saturday, March 25 live on SHOWTIME from Manchester Arena. ...... continue reading
CARLOS CUADRAS VS. DAVID CARMONA ADDED TO GOLOVKIN VS. JACOBS HBO PAY-PER-VIEW TELECAST
Former World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Flyweight Champion CARLOS "PRINCIPE" CUADRAS, (35-1-1, 27 KO's) of Mexico City, Mexico returns to battle against cross-town rival and Former World Title Challenger DAVID "SEVERO" CARMONA, (20-3-5, 8 ...... continue reading
DAVID AVANESYAN VS. LAMONT PETERSON & MARCUS BROWN VS. THOMAS WILLIAMS JR. SET FOR BRONER VS. GRANADOS CARD
WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan (22-1-1, 11 KOs) will defend his title against former two-time world champion Lamont Peterson (34-3-1, 17 KOs) in a 12-round matchup that serves as the co-main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Saturday, ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROBERT GARCIA PICKS KEITH THURMAN TO BEAT DANNY GARCIA; EXPLAINS WHY
"It's a great fight...me, I probably pick Thurman...but Danny can really fight...Danny can pull it off...I have to lean towards Keith Thurman," stated world-class trainer Robert Garcia, who shared his thoughts on the anticipated welterweight ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BILLY JOE SAUNDERS RIPS CHRIS EUBANK JR. FOR "FIGHTING A BUM"; INSISTS GOLOVKIN CAN'T BULLY HIM
"Next week is going to be a big, big game changer for me...my time will come...we're very, very close, in touching distance, to making a big, big fight," stated WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, who talked about his future plans and ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] HUGHIE FURY EAGER TO FACE JOSEPH PARKER; GIVES UPDATE ON NEGOTIATIONS FOR WBO MANDATORY SHOT
"To be champion of the world...to be WBO champion...the fight I want is Parker...I want to fight the best and I believe Parker is one of the best out there...I'm ready for these big fights...I want to prove myself," stated undefeated heavyweight ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LIAM SMITH REVEALS HOW "WORST CAMP" AFFECTED CANELO LOSS; DISCUSSES LESSONS LEARNED FOR NEXT FIGHT
"The fight in general didn't play out the way I wanted it to...the camp I had is probably the worst camp I had in all me fights...," stated former jr. middleweight champion Liam Smith, who talked about his clash with Canelo Alvarez, his next ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] NICOLA ADAMS DISCUSSES PRO DEBUT; EXCITED TO TAKE WOMEN'S BOXING TO THE NEXT LEVEL
"It's going to be quite different...I have to find my own team now...I'm really excited about doing that...take women's boxing to the next level," stated two-time Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams, who announced her pro debut. Check it ...... continue reading
SHOWTIME TO TELEVISE JORGE LINARES VS. ANTHONY CROLLA REMATCH ON SATURDAY, MARCH 25
SHOWTIME will televise the eagerly anticipated rematch between WBA Lightweight World Champion Jorge Linares and former champ Anthony Crolla on Saturday, March 25 live on SHOWTIME from Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROBERT GARCIA ANALYZES CANELO VS. CHAVEZ JR.; EXPLAINS WHY HE GIVES EDGE TO CHAVEZ JR.
"It's going to be pretty interesting...both of them are hungry to get that win...it's about not only himself, but pride...the whole country...his family, the last name means a lot...I give Chavez the edge," stated world-class trainer Robert ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIKEY GARCIA PUTS EXPLOSIVENESS AND SKILLS ON DISPLAY; BLASTS THE MITTS AHEAD OF ZLATICANIN CLASH
FightHype.com was on hand at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Oxnard, California where undefeated former world champion Mikey Garcia held an open workout for fans ahead of his upcoming clash with WBC lightweight champion Dejan Zalticanin. Check ...... continue reading
YURIORKIS GAMBOA SIGNS WITH GOLDEN BOY; RETURNS MARCH 11 ON LEMIEUX VS. STEVENS CARD
Building on its record of signing and promoting the best of the best, Golden Boy Promotions - in association with ZR Entertainment -- today announced a multi-fight deal with former three-division world champion and Olympic Gold medalist Yuriorkis ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROBERT GARCIA WARNS ZLATICANIN "MIKEY'S ALSO A HARD PUNCHER"; CONFIDENT OF IMPRESSIVE PERFORMANCE
"Mikey's been in the gym since his last fight...we're in great shape...his is a solid guy...a guy with a tremendous punch...they forgot that Mikey's also a hard puncher," stated Robert Garcia, world-class trainer of undefeated former ...... continue reading
NICOLA ADAMS OBE ANNOUNCES PRO DEBUT; SIGNS WITH FRANK WARREN: "THIS IS THE NEXT STEP ON MY JOURNEY"
Today Britain's most celebrated amateur boxer, Nicola Adams OBE, announced her decision to turn professional with Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren. The news was revealed at a London press conference today hosted by Mr Warren and his new ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KEITH THURMAN UNIMPRESSED WITH DANNY GARCIA'S POWER; SAYS HE'S A BASIC PUNCHER THAT WON'T DROP HIM
"He's a solid basic puncher...he does find ways to win, but ultimately, he doesn't have a jab...he relies on all of his power punches for victory...he's not knocking down Keith Thurman," stated welterweight champion Keith Thurman, who ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE WARNS TONY BELLEW ONLY APOLOGY HE'S GETTING IS A RIGHT UPPERCUT
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where world-renowned promoter Richard Schaefer and former heavyweight champion David Haye held a press conference to officially announce their partnership to form Hayemaker Ringstar. Check out what David ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KEITH THURMAN INSISTS DANNY GARCIA HAS BEEN EXPOSED; TALKS GAME PLAN THAT "PAINTED HIS FACE UP"
"Expect a great boxing match...I'm going to try and expose Danny Garcia...Danny can be outboxed a little bit...Lamont Peterson painted his face up...Khan opened up with some great rounds," stated welterweight champion Keith Thurman, who spoke ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE PLANS TO WEIGH AN "OPTIMAL" 220 POUNDS FOR TONY BELLEW CLASH; GIVES TRAINING CAMP UPDATE
"With 6 weeks of training left, I'm really happy with where I am condition-wise...my weight's good...I'm 227 pounds...probably lose a few more pounds...I'll probably be around 220 pounds, 222 pounds or something like that for fight ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KEITH THURMAN REVEALS TRASH TALK EXCHANGED WITH DANNY GARCIA DURING FACE OFF
"I just let him know, man...you fucking with me, it's definitely new...there's going to be a lot of new things that come into your life March 4th...your first loss and your first knockdown," stated welterweight champion Keith Thurman, who ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE EXPLAINS WHY HE'S RARE LIKE FLOYD MAYWEATHER; ECHOES PHILOSOPHY ON FIGHTERS' CAREERS
"Myself and Floyd Mayweather are quite rare in the fact that we got out of boxing with our faculties intact, we're doing alright for ourselves financially...I've heard so many horror stories from fighters who've ended their careers and ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER HOSTS POST-INAUGURAL BASH FOR MOBLZE FOUNDATION AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP SWORN IN
FightHype.com was on hand at The Washington Hilton in Washington DC where promoter Floyd Mayweather and venture capitalist Darren Blanton hosted a post-inaugural bash for the Moblze Foundation. Check it out! ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE INSISTS CHRIS EUBANK JR. IS ONLY MIDDLEWEIGHT THAT CAN BEAT GENNADY GOLOVKIN; EXPLAINS
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where world-renowned promoter Richard Schaefer and former heavyweight champion David Haye held a press conference to officially announce their partnership to form Hayemaker Ringstar. Check out what David ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KEITH THURMAN WARNS TEAM GARCIA "YOU DON'T KNOW WHERE I COME FROM"; UNFAZED BY ANGEL GARCIA
"They don't know me...you don't know where I come from...I know they know what a tough life is like and I know that they're happy to be out of that tough life...I'm not fighting his father...I'm fighting him...what's really ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE AND RICHARD SCHAEFER OPEN UP ON "MURKY" CHARACTERS IN BOXING AND EMPOWERING FIGHTERS
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where world-renowned promoter Richard Schaefer and former heavyweight champion David Haye held a press conference to officially announce their partnership to form Hayemaker Ringstar. Check out what both ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER RECALLS WHEN BOB ARUM WAS "TRYING TO BRIBE ME"; DESCRIBES MEETING AT HIS HOUSE
"Me, I can't say this person's name, my brother and we went to Bob Arum's house in California...we had a hell of a meeting...he was throwing out all these numbers...trying to bribe me," stated multi-division former world champion Adrien ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE EXPLAINS HOW MAYWEATHER'S SUCCESS MADE TEAMING UP WITH "POWERHOUSE" SCHAEFER A NO-BRAINER
"I wanted to really take it to that next level...bring over from the States, from France, from all over the world some of the best boxing talent to showcase in the UK...I've seen what he's done for Golden Boy, I've seen what he's ...... continue reading
WBC ORDERS REMATCH BETWEEN ISHE SMITH AND VANES MARTIROSYAN
FightHype.com has been informed by DeJuan Blake of Affiliation Management that the World Boxing Council has ordered a rematch between former jr. middleweight champion Ishe Smith and contender Vanes Martirosyan. We're told that the bout will be a ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE REVEALS HEATED CONFRONTATION WITH "DICKHEAD" BELLEW; SEPARATED FILMING "THE GLOVES ARE OFF"
"They've just had to get me out of the room because it got a bit too heated...such a dickhead this guy...it came close...they had to separate us for like 20 minutes," stated heavyweight champion David Haye, who took to his Instagram account to ...... continue reading
Mikey Garcia prepares for fight with Dejan Zlaticanin after taking on ... - Los Angeles Times
Boxing Takes Over as the Workout of the Moment - Observer
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya arrested on suspicion of drink driving and speeding in California - Mirror.co.uk
Retired US Army Ranger, Roughneck And Boxer Shares Time, Life With Grandson - Forbes
Boxing clever: The firms based in shipping containers - BBC News
Boxing Classes: What You Need To Know Before You Go - SELF
Rock Steady Boxing celebrates anniversary - Davis Enterprise
'Knockout League' brings cartoony boxing to virtual reality - Engadget
Thief Tries To Rip Off Boxing Champ, And It Does Not End Well - DNAinfo
Nate Diaz is going after a boxing license because UFC put him 'on the shelf' - Washington Post
Tim Kennedy retires from the UFC, mixed martial arts - ArmyTimes.com
After Meryl Streep's mixed martial arts slam, UFC president hits back at 'uppity, 80-year-old lady' - TheBlaze.com
UFC, Bellator presidents respond to Meryl Streep's comments on mixed martial arts - CBSSports.com
Cormier-Johnson rematch heads UFC 210 - Buffalo News
Porn, Pain and Donald Trump: The Rebirth of Mixed Martial Arts Legend Tito Ortiz - Bleacher Report
Brett Yormark expects new Nassau Coliseum to host UFC card - Newsday
Ronda Rousey is going to retire - Ex-sparring partner | EXCLUSIVE - Daily Star
Anderson Silva: The UFC is more 'worried about entertainment', not martial arts - Bloody Elbow
Sherdog's Official Mixed Martial Arts Rankings - Sherdog.com
Mixed Martial Arts-Single-minded Rousey aims to claim back UFC belt - Economic Times
- Tony Harrison vs Jarrett Hurd set for Feb. 25th
- Lemieux vs Stevens, who you got??
- Why So Much Hype for Spence?
- Showtime@9:30(ET)/6:30(PT)-DeGale vs, Jack-SPOILERS (No Public Streams)
- Canelo vs Chavez Jr. Set for May 6th
- WTF? (Boxing Head Scratchers)
- Andre Ward's Future Plans
- Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy...
- Deontay Wilder is a BIG mofcker
- What is Skip Bayless' issue?? For real
- aj vs klit
- GGG vs Jacobs Official March 18th 2017 PPV
- HBO@10pm(ET)/7PM(PT)-Hopkins vs. Smith-SPOILERS (No Public Streams)
- Crawford Sentenced to 53 Days in Jail, and Now Out on Bail.
- Cotto vs Kirkland
- Showtime@10PM(ET)/7PM(PT)-Cuellar vs. Mares-SPOILERS- (No Public Streams or HBO Card Discussion)
- HBO@9:35(ET)/6:35(PT)-Crawford vs. Molina-SPOILERS-(No Public Streams or Showtime Card Discussion)
- Parker vs. Ruiz Fight Thread (Contains Round by Round Spoilers)
- Brook vs Spence
- Connor McThirsty Sparring Video
|
|
|