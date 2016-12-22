LEE SELBY DEFENDS TITLE AGAINST JONATHAN VICTOR BARROS ON FRAMPTON VS. SANTA CRUZ II UNDERCARD
A winner of 19 in a row, featherweight world champion Lee Selby (23-1, 8 KOs) will fight for the second time in the United States when he battles former world champion Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs) live on SHOWTIME EXTREME Saturday, ...... continue reading
ADAM LOPEZ VS. DANNY ROMAN ELEVATED TO WBA SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE ELIMINATOR
The previously announced matchup between undefeated WBA ranked No 3-ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez and the WBA's No. 4-ranked Danny Roman has been elevated to a 12-round title eliminator for the WBA (regular) Super Bantamweight belt held ...... continue reading
SOULJA BOY OPENS UP ON CHRIS BROWN BEEF AND MAYWEATHER TRAINING HIM FOR PPV CLASH: "IT'S GOING TO BE HUGE"
"It's locked in and I'm training right now, so I'm focused. I'm focused on getting ready for the big fight, you know what I'm saying, and just make sure I get this protein right, get my hands right, get my wind right, and, you ...... continue reading
TRAVIS KAUFFMAN DISCUSSES AMIR MANSOUR CLASH; VOWS TO GIVE HIM A "45-YEAR-OLD BEATING" AND KO HIM
"I always wanted the fight. I think Amir is a tough fighter, but if I want to be at that level I claim I belong, Amir is the type of guy you have to go through first... I have more to lose. Mansour don't have nothing to lose. He's already ...... continue reading
NAAZIM RICHARDSON OPENS UP AND SPEAKS PASSIONATELY ABOUT BERNARD HOPKINS' KO LOSS AND END OF CAREER
"Ray Leonard and all of those guys got Joe Smith in their conversations now. Everybody knows who Joe Smith is now because he made his presence known. Some people in boxing knew of him. You know how that goes. Now everybody knows who Joe Smith ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIKE TYSON CONFIRMS HE'S TRAINING CHRIS BROWN; FIRES SHOT AT FLOYD MAYWEATHER AND WARNS SOULJA BOY
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has agreed to help music star Chris Brown settle his ongoing beef with Soulja Boy. Check out the scene as Tyson took to Instagram to post a video confirming that he'll be training Brown for ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROC NATION PRESIDENT COMMENTS ON ANDRE WARD'S RETIREMENT TALK AND REMATCH WITH KOVALEV
"There's nothing to report...how valid is the rematch clause...at the end of the day, Andre Ward will ultimately do what he wants to do...it's entirely up to Andre whether or not he wants to do a rematch," stated Roc Nation President Michael ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FREDDIE ROACH SAYS COTTO'S PUNCHES HAVE HIM PISSING BLOOD; EAGER TO KO KIRKLAND TO GET CANELO REMATCH
"He beat me up a little bit...he looks really good...everything's back to normal...he beat the shit out of me yesterday...he's a great puncher still...I'm looking forward to this," stated Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, who talked ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KENNY PORTER BREAKS DOWN GOLOVKIN VS. JACOBS; RECALLS GOLOVKIN "BEAT US EASY" IN AMATEURS
"I've always known he was legit...he is for real...I'm pulling for my man Danny in this fight...I can't make a decision on who I see winning that fight...he's going to be ready," stated world-class trainer Kenny Porter, who shared ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JEFF MAYWEATHER GIVES DETAILED ANALYSIS ON GENNADY GOLOVKIN; TALKS JACOBS, CANELO, AND GREATNESS
"I'm somewhat sold on Triple G, but I'm not really sold on him...he is a great fighter...I love watching him...he's great for the middleweight division...I think Danny Jacobs may even have a chance...realistically, who has he really ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIGUEL COTTO COMMENTS ON ANTONIO MARGARITO'S COMEBACK; ROACH INSISTS HE SHOULD BE IN JAIL
FightHype.com was on hand at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California where multi-division former world champion Miguel Cotto and jr. middleweight contender James Kirkland held a press conference to discuss their upcoming February 25 ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER ON KEITH THURMAN'S POWER AND IF DANNY GARCIA SHOULD WORRY; EAGER TO FACE WINNER
"Yes, I need that fight, whichever one wins...we should be doing a round robin...we all have a pedigree that at this high level we should be putting those pedigrees against each other...that's a great fight for both guys...I give Keith Thurman ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KENNY PORTER ANALYZES GARCIA VS. THURMAN; EXPLAINS WHY THURMAN IS BETTER PREPARED AFTER BATTLE WITH SHAWN
"I think he's better prepared after going through a life and death battle with Shawn Porter...Danny's in this fight to win it...it might be a 55/45 fight...Keith could underestimate the guy...he knows how to win," stated world-class trainer ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JEFF MAYWEATHER SAYS HIS #1 POUND-FOR-POUND SPOT IS VACANT; EXPLAINS WHAT IT TAKES TO FILL IT
"I don't think that nobody really is a stand out enough fighter to be called that...he was never a vocal guy...in boxing, that's just part of it...timing is everything...here you have a guy that's basically had the biggest fight of his ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIGUEL COTTO REVEALS THE ONLY WAY HE WOULD FIGHT MANNY PACQUIAO AGAIN; OPENS UP ON CATCHWEIGHTS
FightHype.com was on hand at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California where multi-division former world champion Miguel Cotto and jr. middleweight contender James Kirkland held a press conference to discuss their upcoming February 25 ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER ON SPARRING SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CALEB PLANT: "HE'S TAKEN ME TO ANOTHER LEVEL"
"I don't really think about it...I just try to use my speed and my quickness...he's great...it's just a matter of time before anybody finds out just exactly what Caleb Plant brings to the boxing game...he's taken me to another ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KENNY PORTER REACTS TO PACQUIAO'S $20 MILLION DEMAND TO FACE CRAWFORD; EXPLAINS WHY IT'S NOT FEASIBLE
"I think that's a bit much...I don't think that's feasible...I don't think that type of purse is there to fight anybody...he'll have to come down some," stated world-class trainer Kenny Porter, who shared his thoughts Manny ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIGUEL COTTO ON MAYWEATHER AND CANELO REMATCHES; EXPLAINS MOTIVATION TO CONTINUE FIGHTING
FightHype.com was on hand at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California where multi-division former world champion Miguel Cotto and jr. middleweight contender James Kirkland held a press conference to discuss their upcoming February 25 ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JAMES KIRKLAND REVIEWS COTTO'S PERFORMANCE AGAINST CANELO; SAYS HE LEARNED A LOT
FightHype.com was on hand at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California where multi-division former world champion Miguel Cotto and jr. middleweight contender James Kirkland held a press conference to discuss their upcoming February 25 ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FREDDIE ROACH WOULD RATHER SEE MAYWEATHER REMATCH COTTO OVER PACQUIAO; EXPLAINS WHY HE LIKES HIS CHANCES BETTER
"I like Cotto's chances better...I would like to see Miguel in that fight, to be honest with you, more so than Pacquiao at this point," stated Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, who shared his thoughts on who he would prefer to see Floyd ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JEFF MAYWEATHER SAYS ERROL SPENCE AND TERENCE CRAWFORD ON A COLLISION COURSE; BREAKS DOWN FUTURE SHOWDOWN
"They're on a collision course...probably like maybe a year or year and a half...a tremendous fight...I would lean a little bit towards Spence...a year from now, two years from now, I wouldn't know...two great young guys," stated world-class ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JAMES KIRKLAND EXPLAINS HOW ANN WOLFE WILL "PUSH HIM TO THE LIMIT" FOR MIGUEL COTTO CLASH
FightHype.com was on hand at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California where multi-division former world champion Miguel Cotto and jr. middleweight contender James Kirkland held a press conference to discuss their upcoming February 25 ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROC NATION PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO CRITICS; EXPLAINS WHY COTTO VS. KIRKLAND IS "GREAT ENTERTAINMENT" ON PPV
FightHype.com was on hand at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California where multi-division former world champion Miguel Cotto and jr. middleweight contender James Kirkland held a press conference to discuss their upcoming February 25 ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIGUEL COTTO EXPLAINS WHY JUAN MANUEL MARQUEZ FIGHT FELL THROUGH
FightHype.com was on hand at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California where multi-division former world champion Miguel Cotto and jr. middleweight contender James Kirkland held a press conference to discuss their upcoming February 25 ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FREDDIE ROACH EXPLAINS PACQUIAO'S $20 MILLION REQUEST TO FIGHT CRAWFORD; SAYS JEFF HORN AND RICKY BURNS IN MIX
"Well, that is our guarantee in our contract...we took a cut last time...we're not going to take a cut for Crawford...Crawford asked for $7 million and Bob says no way...Burns or the Australian guy," stated Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER "DESPERATE" FOR A FIGHT; VOWS TO SHAKE SOME TREES TO GET CAREER OUT OF TWILIGHT ZONE
"Nothing is solid right now...I'm kind of in a gray area right now...I'm in the Twilight Zone...I could say March, I could say February...no names right now...the names that I was being told back in December and November are kind of ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JEFF MAYWEATHER REACTS TO PACQUIAO'S $20 MILLION DEMAND TO FIGHT CRAWFORD: "HE DON'T WANT TO FIGHT HIM"
"That says he don't want to fight him...but it also says that he's smart...Terence Crawford hasn't done enough for you to even demand that kind of money," stated world-class trainer Jeff Mayweather, who shared his thoughts on Manny ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FREDDIE ROACH INSISTS IT'S OVER FOR RONDA ROUSEY; SAYS NO BOXING TRAINER CAN HELP HER
"She took a bad beating...it's hard to come back from a knockout loss...after the two in a row, I doubt it...that first shot, she was out...I don't think she ever recovered...that girl beat her up pretty bad...I think it might be over now," ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER'S BLOW-BY-BLOW ANALYSIS OF RONDA ROUSEY'S KO LOSS TO NUNES; EXPLAINS WHY SHE'S SCARRED
"Man...she's scarred, man...she just came out one-two...she just kept on going...she was relentless...she walked Ronda down...Ronda had a little sense of fear, but also a sense of wanting to get out and set up what she wants to do," stated ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LEONARD ELLERBE EXPLAINS WHY BADOU JACK IS "THE FACE OF MAYWEATHER PROMOTIONS"
"Now that Floyd Mayweather has retired, Badou is the face of Mayweather Promotions...he's shown you that you can have some adversity, but a true champion is able to bounce back...he's a tremendous example for our young fighters," stated ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KENNY PORTER WAITING ON ANDRE BERTO TO BACK UP TALK; EAGER TO MAKE FIGHT WITH SHAWN A REALITY
"We're ready to go in 60 days...his mind is right...we're looking forward to getting a phone call from the people that are involved with Andre Berto and making this thing happen...this is how you become great," stated Kenny Porter, ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JEFF MAYWEATHER GIVES EPIC TAKE ON FLOYD VS. CONOR MCGREGOR AND IF HE'LL EVER COME BACK
"That's not going to happen...never was going to happen...the UFC was basically using Floyd's name...Floyd began to play along with them as well...Floyd's legacy would be so tainted...it's a joke...UFC fans, they'll buy into that ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANDREW TABITI TARGETS BEIBUT SHUMENOV; INSISTS HE'S READY FOR A TITLE SHOT
"I'm getting ready for a date on February 24th...I really want to get a title shot...I'll take that fight with Beibut Shumenov...I'm ready to prove the world wrong," stated up-and-coming cruiserweight contender Andrew Tabiti, who talked ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KENNY PORTER REVEALS SHAWN HAD TO SIGN "NO REMATCH" CLAUSE 2 DAYS BEFORE KEITH THURMAN CLASH
"He made us sign a 'no rematch' clause two days before the fight...they wanted us to sign a piece of paper that said there wasn't going to be a rematch...what are you going to do when it's two days before a fight," stated world-class ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MAYWEATHER'S TMT FIGHTERS REACT TO CHRIS BROWN VS. SOULJA BOY SHOWDOWN; MAKE PREDICTIONS
"I don't know too much about their beef...they're not fighters; why would I care...it' actually funny...I thought it was a joke, but it's serious...I think Chris Brown is going to beat Soulja Boy up," stated TMT fighters Badou Jack ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] JEFF MAYWEATHER ANALYZES RONDA ROUSEY'S STRIKING FLAWS; EXPLAINS LACK OF POKER FACE
"What performance...she got annihilated...she's partly to blame...she hasn't went out and actually got a striking coach...that's what she needs...she's amazing if she can shoot in there and get you and choke you out...that part of ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BADOU JACK OFFERS RONDA ROUSEY ADVICE ON HOW TO COME BACK AFTER A DEVASTATING KO LOSS
"I just saw the highlight...things happen...she should've went downstairs...it's easier said than done...she can have a good career outside of the sport...believe in yourself...it happened to her twice...she's gotta be strong mentally," ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KENNY PORTER EXPLAINS WHY RONDA ROUSEY WILL FIND IT "VERY, VERY HARD" TO COME BACK
"It was devastating for her, I think, physically, mentally, emotionally...she may not come back from that...she doesn't show the ability to take a punch and conceal the fact that she's hurt...it's going to be very, very hard for her to ...... continue reading
AMIR MANSOUR VOWS TO BRING THE NOISE TO TRAVIS KAUFFMAN; TALKS GAME PLAN OF "HAMMERING IT OUT" ENTIRE FIGHT
"We're getting too comfortable with seeing heavyweights fight hard for one or two rounds and then they swinging slow and the action slows down and they can't crush a grape after a couple of rounds. But you're going to see with me and ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] BADOU JACK EAGER TO PROVE JAMES DEGALE IS IN FOR A RUDE AWAKENING; READY FOR BIG STAGE IN NEW YORK
"Absolutely not...we're just having fun...It's the big lights...New York City, Brooklyn...you can't get no bigger than that...I'm happy," stated super middleweight champion Badou Jack, who talked about his upcoming title unification ...... continue reading
