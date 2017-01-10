[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. LETS HANDS FLY AT WEIGH-IN AFTER TRADING WORDS WITH RENOLD QUINLAN FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where super middleweights Chris Eubank Jr. and Renold Quinlan weighed in for their upcoming showdown. Check out the scene as an animated Eubank Jr. let his hands fly on the mitts shortly after the ...... continue reading

MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR: THE FIGHT THAT PEOPLE WANT OR DON'T WANT TO SEE If you are a boxing and/or mixed martial arts (MMA) fan, you know about the possible mega money fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Conor McGregor (unless you have been living under a rock). ...... continue reading

JAMES KIRKLAND SUFFERS INJURY; FIGHT WITH MIGUEL COTTO CANCELLED Roc Nation Sports today received notification from James Kirkland's team that Kirkland has suffered an injury which will force him to withdraw from his match against Five-Time World Champion Miguel Cotto on Saturday, February 25, 2017. The ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK JR. TRADES WORDS AS RENOLD QUINLAN LAUGHS AT HIM DURING FACE OFF FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where super middleweights Chris Eubank Jr. and Renold Quinlan held the final press conference leading up to their upcoming showdown. Check out the scene as both fighters came face to face and traded words ...... continue reading

RAU'SHEE WARREN DISCUSSES TITLE DEFENSE AGAINST ZHANAT ZHAKIYANOV: "I'M READY TO FIGHT...I WANT MORE TITLES" "He's looking for the knockout, so I gotta be aware at all times. I don't care if it's from the 1st round all the way to the 12th round. I gotta be ready at all times with this guy. It's a lot of things that I'm doing in the gym ...... continue reading

IRISH SENSATION KATIE TAYLOR RETURNS ON HAYE VS. BELLEW CARD Katie Taylor will fight for the third time in the pros on the undercard of the Heavyweight blockbuster between David Haye and Tony Bellew at The O2 in London on March 4, live on Sky Sports. The Irish amateur star made her pro debut in London in ...... continue reading

BARRY HUNTER OPENS UP ON RELATIONSHIP WITH AL HAYMON AND DISMISSAL OF THE GOLDEN BOY LAWSUIT I spoke to Al yesterday. We had a deep conversation. First of all, let me say this, I don't talk to a lot of people about my business at all, but Al Haymon was a person that I had met via a friend years ago on the telephone. I grew up of course ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO REVEALS EMANUEL STEWARD ENVISIONED "SIGNATURE FIGHT" WITH ANTHONY JOSHUA "The best is Ali, period...I understand there's different times...you guys decide who is the best, who is the worst...I'm just going to do my job...I think this is my signature fight...I fight for Emanuel as well," stated former heavyweight ...... continue reading