BARRY HUNTER OPENS UP ON RELATIONSHIP WITH AL HAYMON AND DISMISSAL OF THE GOLDEN BOY LAWSUIT I spoke to Al yesterday. We had a deep conversation. First of all, let me say this, I don't talk to a lot of people about my business at all, but Al Haymon was a person that I had met via a friend years ago on the telephone. I grew up of course ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO REVEALS EMANUEL STEWARD ENVISIONED "SIGNATURE FIGHT" WITH ANTHONY JOSHUA "The best is Ali, period...I understand there's different times...you guys decide who is the best, who is the worst...I'm just going to do my job...I think this is my signature fight...I fight for Emanuel as well," stated former heavyweight ...... continue reading

DEMARCUS CORLEY WOULD LOVE TO TEST BRONER BECAUSE "HE MIMICS FLOYD MAYWEATHER"; HOPING FOR JUDAH REMATCH "Zab Judah rematch is a fight I really want and I talked to Zab today on Instagram Live and he wants the rematch, but he needs to get a couple of tune-ups before he steps in the ring with me again and we just need a promoter that's willing to do ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] ANTHONY JOSHUA REACTS TO DEONTAY WILDER FACING GERALD WASHINGTON: "WHAT'S YOUR OPINION" "If the opportunity to fight someone like Wilder or anyone like that in America, I'll definitely jump at it...it all comes out when you need it...it's like a test...the Deontay fight, for instance, that may happen a couple years down the ...... continue reading

SAMMY VASQUEZ LOOKING FORWARD TO EXCITING FIGHT WITH "HARD HEAD" LUIS COLLAZO Exciting contender Sammy Vasquez Jr. and former world champion Luis Collazo went face-to-face Tuesday ahead of their welterweight showdown that headlines a special three-hour edition of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Thursday, ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER THROWING VICIOUS, FAST COMBINATIONS; TRAINING FOR GRANADOS CLASH FightHype.com was on hand in Cincinnati, Ohio where multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner has been training for his upcoming February 18 return to the ring when he takes on Adrian Granados. Check out the scene as Broner let his hands ...... continue reading

MAYWEATHER PROMOTIONS ADDS 2016 HAITIAN OLYMPIAN RICHARDSON HITCHINS TO GROWING ROSTER Mayweather Promotions continues to set the bar in the boxing industry through promoting successful sellout shows and signing the hottest budding talent in boxing. The past, present, and future of sports and entertainment has officially signed ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] PAULIE MALIGNAGGI REVEALS WHAT HE TOLD FLOYD MAYWEATHER ABOUT A CONOR MCGREGOR FIGHT "He's the biggest name in boxing...now that Floyd's a promoter, I think you're going to see him more and more at these fights...he's a success story in and out of the ring," stated former world champion and commentator Paulie ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] PAULIE MALIGNAGGI GIVES GERVONTA DAVIS BEST ADVICE A FIGHTER CAN GET "Good, intelligent people around you...it's all going to come anyway...Floyd's a great business man...you're making a lot of money...if you get paid in checks, it's on the record," stated former world champion and commentator Paulie ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] LEO SANTA CRUZ ANALYZES PERFORMANCE IN WIN OVER FRAMPTON; EXPLAINS GAME PLAN FightHype.com was on hand at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada where newly-crowned WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz got his revenge against former champion Carl Frampton and newly-crowned WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia celebrated ...... continue reading