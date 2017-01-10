WBC ORDERS REMATCH BETWEEN ISHE SMITH AND VANES MARTIROSYAN FightHype.com has been informed by DeJuan Blake of Affiliation Management that the World Boxing Council has ordered a rematch between former jr. middleweight champion Ishe Smith and contender Vanes Martirosyan. We're told that the bout will be a ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE REVEALS HEATED CONFRONTATION WITH "DICKHEAD" BELLEW; SEPARATED FILMING "THE GLOVES ARE OFF" "They've just had to get me out of the room because it got a bit too heated...such a dickhead this guy...it came close...they had to separate us for like 20 minutes," stated heavyweight champion David Haye, who took to his Instagram account to ...... continue reading

STEPHON YOUNG VOWS TO IMPRESS AGAINST ELTON DHARRY; GUNNING FOR RAU'SHEE WARREN AND JAMIE MCDONNELL "I just gotta go in there and do what I do; box a little and fight a little. I can't underestimate him. But I believe I will be the better fighter that night...a win against Dharry and looking good while doing so is very important right now ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE ON TEAMING UP WITH RICHARD SCHAEFER TO FORM HAYEMAKER RINGSTAR FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where world-renowned promoter Richard Schaefer and former heavyweight champion David Haye held a press conference to officially announce their partnership to form Hayemaker Ringstar. Check out what Haye ...... continue reading

DAVID HAYE TEAMS UP WITH RICHARD SCHAEFER TO FORM HAYEMAKER RINGSTAR PROMOTIONAL COMPANY David Haye's Hayemaker Promotions has today announced a historic deal with boxing promoting giant, Richard Schaefer, to form Hayemaker Ringstar, a new promotions company set to change the landscape of boxing promotion. The deal brings together ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] KEITH THURMAN REVEALS WHAT HE SAW IN DANNY GARCIA'S EYES DURING FACE OFF FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out what ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] GENNADY GOLOVKIN'S NEW YORK CITY MEDIA BLITZ Unified Middleweight World Champion (WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO) GENNADY "GGG" GOLOVKIN (36-0, 33 KO's) spent twenty-four hours in New York City last week to promote his highly anticipated showdown with WBA Middleweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] CARL FRAMPTON AND LEO SANTA CRUZ DISCUSS THEIR MOTIVATION FOR REMATCH Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz sat down with SHOWTIME Sports® reporter Mark Kriegel as they prepare for their eagerly anticipated rematch next Saturday, Jan. 28, live on SHOWTIME® (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) from MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The ...... continue reading

ESPN AND GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS ANNOUNCE "GOLDEN BOY BOXING ON ESPN"; DEBUTS MARCH 23 ESPN and Golden Boy Promotions today announced a multi-year, international agreement for a series of fights to be televised live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The first fight, from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, is March 23. ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] TITO ORTIZ INSISTS MAYWEATHER KNOCKS OUT MCGREGOR IN 2, BUT TELLS MCGREGOR TO MAKE HIS MONEY FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Tito Ortiz ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about a much talked about clash between Floyd Mayweather ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER OR CONOR MCGREGOR: CHAEL SONNEN ON WHO'S GOT THE BETTER TRASH TALK FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Chael Sonnen ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about who's the better trash talker between Floyd ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER REACTS TO FLOYD MAYWEATHER SAYING ANDRE WARD LOST SERGEY KOVALEV "At the end of the day, if you're an honest man, you're an honest man...it is what it is...I'm very happy for Andre Ward...keep pushing and keep rising to the top," stated multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner, who shared ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] TITO ORTIZ SAYS CONOR MCGREGOR SHOULD THANK FLOYD MAYWEATHER; LAUGHS AT "EMBARRASSING" OFFER FROM WHITE FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Tito Ortiz ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about Dana White's offer to Floyd Mayweather for a ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] CHAEL SONNEN INSISTS MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR WILL HAPPEN; SAYS MCGREGOR CAN RUIN BOXING FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Chael Sonnen ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about a much talked about clash between Floyd Mayweather ...... continue reading