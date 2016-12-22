LEE SELBY DEFENDS TITLE AGAINST JONATHAN VICTOR BARROS ON FRAMPTON VS. SANTA CRUZ II UNDERCARD A winner of 19 in a row, featherweight world champion Lee Selby (23-1, 8 KOs) will fight for the second time in the United States when he battles former world champion Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs) live on SHOWTIME EXTREME Saturday, ...... continue reading

ADAM LOPEZ VS. DANNY ROMAN ELEVATED TO WBA SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE ELIMINATOR The previously announced matchup between undefeated WBA ranked No 3-ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez and the WBA's No. 4-ranked Danny Roman has been elevated to a 12-round title eliminator for the WBA (regular) Super Bantamweight belt held ...... continue reading

TRAVIS KAUFFMAN DISCUSSES AMIR MANSOUR CLASH; VOWS TO GIVE HIM A "45-YEAR-OLD BEATING" AND KO HIM "I always wanted the fight. I think Amir is a tough fighter, but if I want to be at that level I claim I belong, Amir is the type of guy you have to go through first... I have more to lose. Mansour don't have nothing to lose. He's already ...... continue reading

NAAZIM RICHARDSON OPENS UP AND SPEAKS PASSIONATELY ABOUT BERNARD HOPKINS' KO LOSS AND END OF CAREER "Ray Leonard and all of those guys got Joe Smith in their conversations now. Everybody knows who Joe Smith is now because he made his presence known. Some people in boxing knew of him. You know how that goes. Now everybody knows who Joe Smith ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] MIKE TYSON CONFIRMS HE'S TRAINING CHRIS BROWN; FIRES SHOT AT FLOYD MAYWEATHER AND WARNS SOULJA BOY Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has agreed to help music star Chris Brown settle his ongoing beef with Soulja Boy. Check out the scene as Tyson took to Instagram to post a video confirming that he'll be training Brown for ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] ROC NATION PRESIDENT COMMENTS ON ANDRE WARD'S RETIREMENT TALK AND REMATCH WITH KOVALEV "There's nothing to report...how valid is the rematch clause...at the end of the day, Andre Ward will ultimately do what he wants to do...it's entirely up to Andre whether or not he wants to do a rematch," stated Roc Nation President Michael ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] MIGUEL COTTO ON MAYWEATHER AND CANELO REMATCHES; EXPLAINS MOTIVATION TO CONTINUE FIGHTING FightHype.com was on hand at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California where multi-division former world champion Miguel Cotto and jr. middleweight contender James Kirkland held a press conference to discuss their upcoming February 25 ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] JAMES KIRKLAND REVIEWS COTTO'S PERFORMANCE AGAINST CANELO; SAYS HE LEARNED A LOT FightHype.com was on hand at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California where multi-division former world champion Miguel Cotto and jr. middleweight contender James Kirkland held a press conference to discuss their upcoming February 25 ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] MIGUEL COTTO EXPLAINS WHY JUAN MANUEL MARQUEZ FIGHT FELL THROUGH FightHype.com was on hand at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California where multi-division former world champion Miguel Cotto and jr. middleweight contender James Kirkland held a press conference to discuss their upcoming February 25 ...... continue reading