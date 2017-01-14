DAVID LEMIEUX FACES CURTIS STEVENS ON MARCH 11 HBO BOXING AFTER DARK CARD In a fight that fans have been calling for since the middle of last year, former IBF Middleweight Champion and current NABO Middleweight Champion David Lemieux (36-3, 32 KOs) will go toe-to-toe with Curtis "The Cerebral Assassin" Stevens (29-5, 21 ...... continue reading

[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER'S SUPER BOWL PICK AFTER RECEIVING SOMETHING FROM TOM BRADY

[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER REITERATES HIS OPINION ON VIRGIL HUNTER; NAMES KHAN AND ANGULO AS EXAMPLES

[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER TAKES TRAINERS AND PROMOTERS TO TASK ON HELPING FIGHTERS REACH NEXT LEVEL

[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER AND PAULIE MALIGNAGGI DISCUSS "RETARDED" MCGREGOR FANS AND WHITE'S OFFER TO MAYWEATHER

[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SAYS HE GAVE GERVONTA DAVIS TO FLOYD MAYWEATHER; EXPLAINS SIGNING TO TMT

[VIDEO] ALEX ARIZA DISCUSSES THOMAS DULORME'S TKO OF BRIAN JONES; EXPLAINS NEW INNOVATIVE TRAINING METHOD

[VIDEO] BADOU JACK IN LOCKER ROOM RIGHT AFTER MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE; BEHIND-THE-SCENES EXCLUSIVE

[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER INSISTS "DEFEAT WAS ON JAMES DEGALE'S FACE"; SPEAKS ON HIS PERFORMANCE

[VIDEO] EDDIE HEARN'S IMMEDIATE REACTION TO BADOU JACK'S MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE

[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER'S IMMEDIATE REACTION TO BADOU JACK'S MAJORITY DRAW WITH JAMES DEGALE

BADOU JACK AND JAMES DEGALE GO TOE-TO-TOE AND BATTLE TO MAJORITY DRAW At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WBC middleweight champion Badou Jack thought he became the unified super middleweight champion of the world after knocking IBF champion James DeGale's teeth out, scoring a knockdown, and finishing ...... continue reading