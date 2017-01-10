[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE EXPLAINS HOW MAYWEATHER'S SUCCESS MADE TEAMING UP WITH "POWERHOUSE" SCHAEFER A NO-BRAINER
"I wanted to really take it to that next level...bring over from the States, from France, from all over the world some of the best boxing talent to showcase in the UK...I've seen what he's done for Golden Boy, I've seen what he's ...... continue reading
WBC ORDERS REMATCH BETWEEN ISHE SMITH AND VANES MARTIROSYAN
FightHype.com has been informed by DeJuan Blake of Affiliation Management that the World Boxing Council has ordered a rematch between former jr. middleweight champion Ishe Smith and contender Vanes Martirosyan. We're told that the bout will be a ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE REVEALS HEATED CONFRONTATION WITH "DICKHEAD" BELLEW; SEPARATED FILMING "THE GLOVES ARE OFF"
"They've just had to get me out of the room because it got a bit too heated...such a dickhead this guy...it came close...they had to separate us for like 20 minutes," stated heavyweight champion David Haye, who took to his Instagram account to ...... continue reading
KING MO HOPES "FAKE" TITO ORTIZ GETS EMBARRASSED BY CHAEL SONNEN; PREFERS A DECISION OVER A KNOCKOUT
"I'm hoping it's a decision where Chael just embarrasses him for all of the rounds. Take him down, beat on him, out-strike him! I don't want to see a knockout because Tito will say he got caught. Nah, give his ass a solid decision with ...... continue reading
STEPHON YOUNG VOWS TO IMPRESS AGAINST ELTON DHARRY; GUNNING FOR RAU'SHEE WARREN AND JAMIE MCDONNELL
"I just gotta go in there and do what I do; box a little and fight a little. I can't underestimate him. But I believe I will be the better fighter that night...a win against Dharry and looking good while doing so is very important right now ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE ON TEAMING UP WITH RICHARD SCHAEFER TO FORM HAYEMAKER RINGSTAR
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where world-renowned promoter Richard Schaefer and former heavyweight champion David Haye held a press conference to officially announce their partnership to form Hayemaker Ringstar. Check out what Haye ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] RICHARD SCHAEFER ON TEAMING UP WITH DAVID HAYE TO FORM HAYEMAKER RINGSTAR; TALKS SIGNING OF TONY YOKA
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where world-renowned promoter Richard Schaefer and former heavyweight champion David Haye held a press conference to officially announce their partnership to form Hayemaker Ringstar. Check out what ...... continue reading
FELIX DIAZ CONTINUES HUNT FOR TERENCE CRAWFORD CLASH: "TIME FOR CRAWFORD TO FACE A REAL CHALLENGE"
Dominican Felix Diaz (19-1, 9 KOs) ended a successful 2016 as a world ranked junior welterweight contender with another two impressive victories added to his ledger. He is determined to continue that momentum this year by facing the biggest ...... continue reading
DAVID HAYE TEAMS UP WITH RICHARD SCHAEFER TO FORM HAYEMAKER RINGSTAR PROMOTIONAL COMPANY
David Haye's Hayemaker Promotions has today announced a historic deal with boxing promoting giant, Richard Schaefer, to form Hayemaker Ringstar, a new promotions company set to change the landscape of boxing promotion. The deal brings together ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANGEL GARCIA DOESN'T THINK MAYWEATHER WILL COME BACK FOR WINNER OF THURMAN VS. GARCIA
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out what else ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DANNY GARCIA NOT SURE IF HE'LL GET CREDIT FOR BEATING THURMAN; SAYS GENERAL PUBLIC DOESN'T KNOW HIM
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out what else ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KEITH THURMAN REVEALS WHAT HE SAW IN DANNY GARCIA'S EYES DURING FACE OFF
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out what ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] TITO ORTIZ TAKES SHOT AT JON JONES; EXPLAINS HOW HE SET THE STAGE FOR MCGREGOR AND ROUSEY
FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Tito Ortiz ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about the fight and much more. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHAEL SONNEN INSISTS WANDERLEI SILVA IS NEXT FIGHT, IN OR OUT OF CAGE, AS SOON AS HE SEES HIM
FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Chael Sonnen ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about the upcoming showdown! ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER SAYS TERENCE CRAWFORD WOULD BE FOOLISH TO FIGHT ERROL SPENCE JR.
"I think it's foolish for Crawford, but at the end of the day, it would be a great fight for boxing...he's the natural, bigger guy...I don't think it would be a smart fight," stated multi-division world champion Adrien Broner, who shared ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] TITO ORTIZ OPENS UP ON FINAL FIGHT AND END OF CAREER; VOWS TO MAKE CHAEL SONNEN QUIT
FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Tito Ortiz ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about the fight and much more. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHAEL SONNEN SOUNDS OFF ON TITO ORTIZ CLASH AND PAST HISTORY: "HE'S NOT THE FIRST GUY THAT I RETIRED"
FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Chael Sonnen ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about the upcoming showdown! ...... continue reading
DAVID LEMIEUX: "CURTIS STEVENS CAME KNOCKING ON THE WRONG DOOR...IT'S NOT GOING TO END WELL FOR YOU"
Former IBF Middleweight Champion David Lemieux (36-3, 32 KOs) will defend his NABO Middleweight title against Curtis ''The Cerebral Assassin'' Stevens (29-5, 21 KOs) on Saturday, March 11 at Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] EDDIE HEARN PREDICTS GOLOVKIN VS. JACOBS FIGHT AND PPV NUMBERS; EXPLAINS HOW HE PROMOTES PPV EVENTS
"I think Golovkin-Jacobs will be a really interesting number to gauge where they're at...the Brook-Golovkin numbers were good in the UK...I expected more...that's probably the problem with Ward-Kovalev," stated world-renowned promoter Eddie ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] GENNADY GOLOVKIN'S NEW YORK CITY MEDIA BLITZ
Unified Middleweight World Champion (WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO) GENNADY "GGG" GOLOVKIN (36-0, 33 KO's) spent twenty-four hours in New York City last week to promote his highly anticipated showdown with WBA Middleweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CARL FRAMPTON AND LEO SANTA CRUZ DISCUSS THEIR MOTIVATION FOR REMATCH
Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz sat down with SHOWTIME Sports® reporter Mark Kriegel as they prepare for their eagerly anticipated rematch next Saturday, Jan. 28, live on SHOWTIME® (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) from MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The ...... continue reading
ESPN AND GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS ANNOUNCE "GOLDEN BOY BOXING ON ESPN"; DEBUTS MARCH 23
ESPN and Golden Boy Promotions today announced a multi-year, international agreement for a series of fights to be televised live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The first fight, from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, is March 23. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE EXPLAINS WHY KNOCKING OUT TONY BELLEW IN FIRST FOUR ROUNDS IS A SAFE BET
"If I'm going to win, I'm going to win spectacularly fast...I believe that'd be a safish bet...not that I'm going to try to knock him out in the first four rounds...I just end up doing it," stated former heavyweight champion David ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] TITO ORTIZ INSISTS MAYWEATHER KNOCKS OUT MCGREGOR IN 2, BUT TELLS MCGREGOR TO MAKE HIS MONEY
FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Tito Ortiz ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about a much talked about clash between Floyd Mayweather ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER OR CONOR MCGREGOR: CHAEL SONNEN ON WHO'S GOT THE BETTER TRASH TALK
FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Chael Sonnen ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about who's the better trash talker between Floyd ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER REACTS TO FLOYD MAYWEATHER SAYING ANDRE WARD LOST SERGEY KOVALEV
"At the end of the day, if you're an honest man, you're an honest man...it is what it is...I'm very happy for Andre Ward...keep pushing and keep rising to the top," stated multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner, who shared ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DAVID HAYE INSISTS TONY BELLEW ONLY BEAT BJ FLORES BECAUSE HE "SMASHED HIS BALLS UP"
"I'm not really looking to play with him...BJ will be back...Bellew punched him clean in the balls in that fight and that changed the flow...I saw the shot...smashed his balls up...he done some damage downstairs," stated former heavyweight ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] EDDIE HEARN SAYS DEONTAY WILDER HAS YET TO STEP UP LIKE JOSHUA; THINKS HE SHOULD FACE DILLIAN WHYTE
"I'd love to see Dillian Whyte against Deontay Wilder...that's a dangerous fight for Deontay Wilder...Whyte can take a shot, he can punch...I don't feel like Deontay Wilder is really stepping up...we're doing that against ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] TITO ORTIZ SAYS CONOR MCGREGOR SHOULD THANK FLOYD MAYWEATHER; LAUGHS AT "EMBARRASSING" OFFER FROM WHITE
FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Tito Ortiz ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about Dana White's offer to Floyd Mayweather for a ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHAEL SONNEN INSISTS MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR WILL HAPPEN; SAYS MCGREGOR CAN RUIN BOXING
FightHype.com recently caught up with Bellator light heavyweight Chael Sonnen ahead of his upcoming clash with fellow light heavyweight Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170. Check out what he had to say about a much talked about clash between Floyd Mayweather ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KEITH THURMAN RESPONDS TO FLOYD MAYWEATHER'S CLAIM THAT HE'S DUCKING SPENCE: "KEEP TALKING ABOUT IT"
"I'm tired of being asked this fucking question...the way Floyd is talking about Thurman is ducking Spence...four years ago, everybody ducked me...I was Errol Spence...keep talking about it," stated welterweight champion Keith Thurman, who ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DANNY GARCIA AND ANGEL GARCIA TALK GAME PLAN FOR KEITH THURMAN; INSIST HE CAN'T TAKE IT TO THE BODY
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out what else ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ADRIEN BRONER PICKS DANNY GARCIA TO BEAT KEITH THURMAN; EXPLAINS WHY
"Thurman-Garcia...I just feel like Danny Garcia will beat him...it depends on how they prepare for the fight...they both got one-punch knockout power...I think Danny should pull it off with his skills," stated multi-division world champion Adrien ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DANNY GARCIA SAYS NOW THAT MAYWEATHER IS RETIRED, HE'LL BE "THE NEW KING" OF 147 AFTER BEATING THURMAN
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out what else ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANGEL GARCIA SOUNDS OFF ON "PAMPERED" CHAMP THURMAN VS. "TRUE" CHAMP GARCIA; EXPLAINS DIFFERENCE
"They made him a champion...Danny became...I don't give a f**k about no cherry...it's about Benjamins and Franklins...Danny's a true champ...he's pampered, brother...he won't have an answer for Danny," stated Angel Garca, father ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DANNY GARCIA REVEALS WHAT HE SAW IN KEITH THURMAN'S EYES DURING FACE OFF: "FEAR!"
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out what ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANGEL GARCIA CLOWNS KEITH THURMAN'S SKILLS; CLAIMS HE DIDN'T KNOW HOW TO HIT A SPEED BAG RIGHT
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out the scene ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KEITH THURMAN AND DANNY GARCIA COME FACE TO FACE AND TALK MAD TRASH DURING STAREDOWN
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out the scene ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] DANNY GARCIA WAITS FOR "CRAZY" ANGEL TO DROP MIC ON THURMAN; VOWS TO BECOME UNIFIED CHAMPION "AGAIN"
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out the scene ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ANGEL GARCIA RIPS "HIPPIE" KEITH THURMAN; INSISTS "TWO WHITE BOYS AND A F**KING HIPPIE NOT BEATING US"
FightHype.com was on hand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where welterweight champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman held a press conference to officially announce their highly-anticipated March 4 title unification. Check out the scene ...... continue reading
Conor McGregor may have another foe to box if Floyd Mayweather falls through - CBSSports.com
This Week In Boxing Biz: Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Makes Sense, More Fights For ESPN - Forbes
Boxing gear belonging to a 10-year old stolen - 13abc Action News
How Donald Trump's brief foray into boxing in the early 90s left its key figures with mixed emotions - Telegraph.co.uk
Meet Kazakhstan's newly-crowned 'sexiest athlete' Firuza Sharipova who is looking to make waves on the boxing scene - The Sun
Legendary boxing sportscaster looks back at career - El Paso Times - El Paso Times
This San Bernardino boxing program is sending a student to a national tournament - Press-Enterprise
Pacquiao believes he beat Mayweather - Boxing News 24
Boxing coach to hold boxing match for local basketball players - The Charlottesville Newsplex
Boxer David Haye reveals his toughest fight of all as he urges men to get prostate cancer test - Mirror.co.uk
UFC veteran Tim Kennedy announces his retirement from mixed martial arts - FOXSports.com
Porn, Pain and Donald Trump: The Rebirth of Mixed Martial Arts Legend Tito Ortiz - Bleacher Report
UFC, Bellator presidents respond to Meryl Streep's comments on mixed martial arts - CBSSports.com
After Meryl Streep's mixed martial arts slam, UFC president hits back at 'uppity, 80-year-old lady' - TheBlaze.com
UFC's Anderson Silva Stars In Fruit Chan's 'Made in Kowloon' | Variety - Variety
UFC London: British mixed-martial-arts stronger than ever ahead of return to the capital in March - The Independent
Sherdog's Official Mixed Martial Arts Rankings - Sherdog.com
The top five ringcard girls in mixed martial arts - NEWS.com.au
Mixed Martial Arts-Single-minded Rousey aims to claim back UFC belt - Economic Times
A mixed martial arts fighter quit a title fight. Now he wants Congress to help - Fresno Bee
- Lemieux vs Stevens, who you got??
- Why So Much Hype for Spence?
- Showtime@9:30(ET)/6:30(PT)-DeGale vs, Jack-SPOILERS (No Public Streams)
- Canelo vs Chavez Jr. Set for May 6th
- WTF? (Boxing Head Scratchers)
- Andre Ward's Future Plans
- Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy...
- Deontay Wilder is a BIG mofcker
- What is Skip Bayless' issue?? For real
- aj vs klit
- GGG vs Jacobs Official March 18th 2017 PPV
- HBO@10pm(ET)/7PM(PT)-Hopkins vs. Smith-SPOILERS (No Public Streams)
- Crawford Sentenced to 53 Days in Jail, and Now Out on Bail.
- Cotto vs Kirkland
- Showtime@10PM(ET)/7PM(PT)-Cuellar vs. Mares-SPOILERS- (No Public Streams or HBO Card Discussion)
- HBO@9:35(ET)/6:35(PT)-Crawford vs. Molina-SPOILERS-(No Public Streams or Showtime Card Discussion)
- Parker vs. Ruiz Fight Thread (Contains Round by Round Spoilers)
- Brook vs Spence
- Connor McThirsty Sparring Video
- HBO@10:35PM(ET)/7:30(PT)- Lomachenko vs. Walters-SPOILERS (No Public Streams)
|
|
|