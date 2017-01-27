[VIDEO] PAULIE MALIGNAGGI GIVES GERVONTA DAVIS BEST ADVICE A FIGHTER CAN GET
"Good, intelligent people around you...it's all going to come anyway...Floyd's a great business man...you're making a lot of money...if you get paid in checks, it's on the record," stated former world champion and commentator Paulie ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] GERVONTA DAVIS REVEALS ADRIEN BRONER INSPIRED HIM COMING UP; VOWS TO STAY GROUNDED AS A CHAMPION
"Adrien Broner, Lamont Peterson, Anthony Peterson...I used to watch Adrien 'The Problem' Broner a lot...I'm staying grounded...," stated newly-crowned super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis, who talked about his recent victory, his ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER REACTS TO NEWS OF GOLDEN BOY'S LAWSUIT AGAINST AL HAYMON BEING DISMISSED
"Al Haymon, he's a fair guy...he's always been a fair guy...he's a great business guy...he's the best in the business," stated promoter Floyd Mayweather, who reacted to the news that Golden Boy's lawsuit against Al Haymon was ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] TMT SECURITY SEND MESSAGE TO CONOR MCGREGOR; HOPE FIGHT WITH BOSS MAYWEATHER HAPPENS
"He's the face of boxing...I'd love to see that fight...that's what the fans want...that's what Floyd wants, that's what Conor wants...let's make it happen," stated TMT security's Greg La Rosa, who along with the rest of ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LEO SANTA CRUZ TALKS NEXT MOVE AND FIGHTING SMART AFTER FRAMPTON WIN; EYES POUND-FOR-POUND RANKING
"Hopefully this fight puts me up there in the pound-for-pound best...I hurt him with a body shot...I got him good...he's a great fighter...if it was up to me, I would give him the fight right away," stated featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz, ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROBERT GARCIA SAYS IF NO UNIFICATION, 140 MAY BE NEXT FOR MIKEY GARCIA; REVIEWS KO WIN OVER ZLATICANIN
"It was awesome...excellent performance...Mikey's just something special...Mikey wants to take on any champion to unify...if there's no challenges there, then we're definitely gonna maybe go to 140," stated world-class trainer Robert ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIKEY GARCIA HOPES JORGE LINARES WINS FOR EPIC UNIFICATION; EYES FUTURE MEGA-FIGHT WITH TERENCE CRAWFORD
"That's possibly a big, huge fight for the future...I feel very comfortable at this division...fast, strong...my energy's great...I would love an opportunity to unify titles with Linares," stated newly-crowned WBC lightweight champion Mikey ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIKEY GARCIA DECLARED TRUE HEIR APPARENT TO MAYWEATHER'S PPV THRONE BY RICHARD SCHAEFER; EXPLAINS WHY
"A superstar...the sky's the limit...I'm really convinced that Mikey has all the upside and all the potential to become truly the guy who carries the pay-per-view business going forward," stated promoter Richard Schaefer, who shared his ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROBERT GARCIA REACTS TO LEO SANTA CRUZ'S WIN OVER CARL FRAMPTON; PREDICTS RUBBERMATCH IS NEXT
"Man, that was an awesome performance by Leo...he looked great...what he did today proved it...it's perfect for a trilogy and it's going to be another great fight," stated world-class trainer Robert Garcia, who shared his thoughts on Leo ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] LEO SANTA CRUZ ANALYZES PERFORMANCE IN WIN OVER FRAMPTON; EXPLAINS GAME PLAN
FightHype.com was on hand at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada where newly-crowned WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz got his revenge against former champion Carl Frampton and newly-crowned WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia celebrated ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CARL FRAMPTON EXPLAINS WHAT WENT WRONG IN LOSS TO LEO SANTA CRUZ
[VIDEO] MIKEY GARCIA KEEPS IT REAL ON PLANS TO UNIFY; BREAKS DOWN KNOCKOUT OF ZLATICANIN
[VIDEO] LEO SANTA CRUZ SAYS PERFECT GAME PLAN FOR FRAMPTON PROVED DOUBTERS WRONG; OPEN TO RUBBERMATCH IN BELFAST
[VIDEO] CARL FRAMPTON HONEST ABOUT LOSS TO LEO SANTA CRUZ AND BEING SURPRISED; CALLS FOR RUBBERMATCH IN BELFAST
[VIDEO] MIKEY GARCIA OVERCOME WITH HAPPINESS AT POST-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER ZLATICANIN KO; EXPLAINS WHY
[VIDEO] ABNER MARES REACTS TO LEO SANTA CRUZ'S WIN OVER CARL FRAMPTON; REVEALS HOW BOTH FIGHTERS SURPRISED HIM
[VIDEO] SHAWN AND KENNY PORTER SKEPTICAL OF MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR; HIGHLY DOUBT IT GETS SANCTIONED
"I don't know if it's going to happen...Mayweather will clean up as always...it's a different game...who's going to sanction a guy who's never had a professional fight against a guy that's 49 and 0," stated former world ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] PAULIE MALIGNAGGI EXPLAINS WHY MCGREGOR SMART, BUT GETS CLOWNED BY MAYWEATHER; DISCUSSES "SIDESHOW" FIGHT
"It's almost like a sideshow...but sideshows sell...when do sideshows not sell...it's almost like a circus...he is going to beat his ass...he's probably going to talk to him while he's beating him up," stated former world champion ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MAYWEATHER TELLS MCGREGOR TEAMS CAN SIT DOWN AND DISCUSS FIGHT; ONLY FIGHT HE WANTS TO COME BACK FOR
"There's only one fight that I want...if I came back to entertain the fans, there's only one entertaining bout...Mayweather vs. McGregor...that's the only fight that I want...keep our fingers crossed and see where we can go from here," ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER FIRES BACK AT "IGNORANT" ANDRE BERTO; SENDS HIM STRONG MESSAGE: "COME GET IT"
"I talked to 'Business' and 'Business' told me that a fight with Berto should take place in April...no matter what he said on Twitter about punching me without gloves on, that's ignorant...he's playing a social media game," ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] KENNY PORTER GOES IN ON ANDRE BERTO; SAYS HE'S FRONTIN', STALLING AND DOUBTS HE WANTS FIGHT WITH SHAWN
"This fight has been in the works for months...the only thing that's held this fight up from being announced is you...you say yes to the fight, then they can say yes to the date and then they can say yes to the venue...that's the only thing ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] MIKEY GARCIA DESCRIBES PUNCH THAT KNOCKED OUT ZLATICANIN; SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO BEAT AS KO OF THE YEAR
"I expected it to go longer...I didn't give him a chance...I just hurt him...I was ready to go...he was game...I didn't even know he showed up...Fernando was there...it's going to be hard to beat," stated newly-crowned WBC lightweight ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CARL FROCH IMMEDIATE REACTION TO MIKEY GARCIA'S KO ZLATICANIN: "HE JUST WIPED THE FLOOR WITH HIM"
[VIDEO] MIKEY GARCIA CELEBRATES IN SUITE IMMEDIATELY AFTER VICIOUS KO TO WIN WBC LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE
[VIDEO] PAULIE MALIGNAGGI EXPLAINS MIKEY GARCIA'S "FREE SUCKER PUNCH"; REACTS TO SANTA CRUZ BEATING FRAMPTON
[VIDEO] CARL FROCH IMMEDIATE REACTION TO LEO SANTA CRUZ'S WIN OVER CARL FRAMPTON; SAYS RIGHT MAN WON
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER IMMEDIATE REACTION TO LEO SANTA CRUZ'S WIN OVER CARL FRAMPTON
DANA WHITE WARNS CONOR MCGREGOR; SAYS BETTER CHANCE HE'S TOM BRADY'S BACKUP THAN MAYWEATHER FIGHT HAPPENING
"Here's what I think the chances are: about the same as me being the backup quarterback for [Tom] Brady on [Super Bowl] Sunday," stated UFC President Dana White when asked about the possibility of a potential showdown between Conor McGregor and ...... continue reading
FLOYD MAYWEATHER RESPONDS TO CONOR MCGREGOR "HUNTING" HIM; HOPES TO MAKE FIGHT
"I believe the fight can happen...he proved throughout the years in the UFC that he can fight standing up...we know I'm the A-side...hopefully we can make the fight happen," stated retired undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather, who ...... continue reading
CONOR MCGREGOR RIPS UFC AND VOWS TO MAKE MAYWEATHER FIGHT; PUTS CAREER ON HOLD TO "HUNT" FLOYD
"I'm happy that there was an offer made...we're getting there...it's still not there yet, but it's closing in on it...this is the first billion dollar fight...he's the scared side...I'm hunting now...I believe it will happen ...... continue reading
MIGUEL BERCHELT STOPS FRANCISCO VARGAS IN 11TH ROUND; CAPTURES WBC SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE
In a heart and soul performance before a sold-out crowd at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Miguel "El Alacran" Berchelt (31-1, 28 KOs) pulled the upset of a lifetime and was crowned the new after an 11th round stoppage of former two-time world ...... continue reading
LEO SANTA CRUZ GETS REVENGE AND DEFEATS CARL FRAMPTON VIA MAJORITY DECISION; MIKEY GARCIA KNOCKS OUT ZLATICANIN IN 3
FightHype.com was on hand at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada where Leo Santa Cruz got his revenge, defeating former world champion Carl Frampton via majority decision and capturing the WBA featherweight title. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] AMIR KHAN BREAKS DOWN KEITH THURMAN VS. DANNY GARCIA; EXPLAINS WHY HE WANTS "CLEVER" GARCIA TO WIN
"It is going to be a hard fight, but I just think Garcia is going to beat him...I just think he's a better fighter...he knows when to hit you and how to hit you...he's very clever," stated former world champion Amir Khan, who shared his ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER SR. TALKS FLOYD FIGHTING AGAIN; EXPLAINS WHY IT'S ALWAYS A RISK NO MATTER WHO HE FIGHTS
"My son, he done did everything that he want to do...beat everybody...tell me who done beat 49 people right now and ain't lost and still walking around here with his brain still focused...ain't nobody doing that...it's always a risk," ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] ROBERT GARCIA INSISTS PACQUIAO VS. HORN IS HUGE IN AUSTRALIA; EXPLAINS WHY WORLD TOUR IS GOOD BUSINESS
"They're going to fuckin' break records and they're going to make millions...dude, it's Pacquiao...bringing Pacquiao to Australia to fight one of their locals...they're going to sell out and they're going to make ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CARL FROCH HAS HIGH PRAISE FOR FLOYD MAYWEATHER'S SKILLS; SAYS HE WAS MORE EXCITING THAN "DISGUSTING" WARD
"Made a fortune, is stil pretty, he looks good...I'm a big fan...I think he's fantastic for the sport...his defense and his speed and reflexes...a little bit Andre Wardy, but more offensive, more watchable, more exciting...too tricky, too ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER PUTTING ON MUSCLE MASS FOR NEXT FIGHT; EXPLAINS HOW BODY STRUCTURE MASKS SKILLS
"We're looking at packing on some mass before this next fight...we're going to get into a good program before this next fight," stated former world champion Shawn Porter, who talked about his plan to put on more muscle for his next fight. ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] FLOYD MAYWEATHER SR. EXPLAINS WHY NO FIGHTERS COMPARE TO FLOYD JR.; NAMES MOST DIFFICULT FIGHT
"No comparison...Floyd was faster...Floyd was a pretty good puncher before his hands started getting messed up...Floyd, he knows he ain't no puncher, but he can outscore you all day long," stated world-class trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr., who ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] CHRIS EUBANK SR. INSISTS EUBANK JR. IS THE NEW FLOYD "MONEY" MAYWEATHER; EXPLAINS WHY
FightHype.com was on hand in London, England where Chris Eubank Jr. and Renold Quinlan held a press conference to promote their February 4 super middleweight clash on ITV Box Office next weekend. Check out the scene as Chris Eubank Sr. talked about ...... continue reading
[VIDEO] SHAWN PORTER INSIST HE'S FILLING PACQUIAO'S SHOES; RECALLS SPARRING: "I ALWAYS FELT I COULD BEAT MANNY"
"I consider him someone to be at the top of my division in the sport...Manny's on his way out...I'm kind of replacing Manny now...being in my prime, being someone that can contend and beat any one of the top 2 or 3...those guys are moving ...... continue reading
